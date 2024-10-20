Wakefield Trinity star sets INCREDIBLE new world record during Championship Grand Final triumph

Saturday evening’s Championship Grand Final triumph saw Wakefield Trinity star Max Jowitt etch his name into the history books as a new world record holder!

Trinity – who look set for an immediate return to Super League with IMG’s gradings set to be released on Wednesday – swept aside Toulouse Olympique at Belle Vue, winning 36-0.

The victory completed a treble for Daryl Powell’s side, who have already lifted both the 1895 Cup and Championship League Leaders’ Shield this term.

And in the process of Saturday evening’s triumph, Jowitt became the highest points-scorer ever in a single rugby league season anywhere in the world!

The 27-year-old went into Saturday’s showpiece needing just three points to achieve the accolade, and within 28 minutes, he’d got four having converted tries from both Derrell Olpherts and Matty Ashurst.

Those two goals saw him surpass Lewis Jones at the top of the all-time leaderboard, and when he converted Jermaine McGillvary’s try in the 35th minute, Jowitt moved onto 500 exactly for the year – the first man to ever hit that tally.

Jones scored 496 points in the 1956/57 campaign between his appearances for Leeds, the ‘Rugby League XIII’, the ‘Rest of the League’ and Great Britain.

David Watkins meanwhile scored 493 in the 1972/73 campaign, all for Salford. Every one of Jowitt’s 500 points this season came for Wakefield, so he also now holds the record for the highest number of points scored in a single season for a single club.

Across all competitions, the Trinity ace’s final stats for 2024 are as follows: 35 appearances, 26 tries, 198 goals – 500 points.

A rundown of the top 10 singe-year points scorers can be seen below, with Jowitt now proudly sat top.

1. Max Jowitt (2024: Wakefield Trinity) – 500

2. Lewis Jones (1956/57: Leeds, Rugby League XIII, Rest of the League and Great Britain) – 496

3. David Watkins (1972/73: Salford) – 493

4. John Wasyliw (1992/93: Keighley Cougars) – 490

5. Andy Farrell (2001: Wigan Warriors, Lancashire and Great Britain) – 481

6. David Watkins (1971/72: Salford and Great Britain) – 476

7. Neil Turley (2004: Leigh Centurions) – 468

8. Mark Kheirallah (2016: Toulouse Olympique) – 466

9. Pat Richards (2010: Wigan Warriors) – 462

10. Henry Paul (2001: Bradford Bulls and New Zealand) – 459

It’s worth noting that the four-point try was only introduced in 1983, so Jones and Watkins (x2) could have had far more points on their tallies.

Thanks to @TrinityHeritage on X for their record-keeping throughout the campaign.

