Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the signing of Scotland international Matty Russell from Warrington Wolves, penning a one-year deal at Belle Vue for 2025.

31-year-old Russell is the latest in a long line of 2025 recruits announced by Wakefield.

The acquisitions of Gold Coast Titans youngster Seth Nikotemo, London Broncos full-back Josh Rourke and Catalans Dragons pair Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken have all already been rubber-stamped among others.

The veteran winger – who leaves Warrington after almost a decade with the club across two stints – will compete for a starting spot in Daryl Powell’s side alongside Johnstone and fellow Scotland international Lachlan Walmsley.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Power Rankings – Wakefield Trinity top as Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves rise

Wakefield Trinity snap up Warrington Wolves ace ahead of 2025 Super League return

Russell featured on loan for both Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos this season as well as featuring once for the Wolves under Sam Burgess’ tutelage.

Barring a shock appearance in the play-offs for Wire, his first appearance for Wakefield will be his 200th at club level in the British game – with Trinity set to become the eighth different club he’s donned a shirt for in the Northern Hemisphere.

The Wigan Warriors academy product also spent 2013 Down Under in the NRL with the Titans, though didn’t make a senior appearance.

He told Wakefield‘s club website: “I am delighted to have signed with Wakefield, it’s an amazing opportunity for me to get back playing my best rugby.

“I’ve had a few months now to get my body back to where it should be after a troubled season. The club have performed extremely well this year in the Championship and continue to show massive ambition with their signings for 2025.

“I’m very excited to meet everyone, I hear such great things about the club, the staff and the fan base.

“I’m sure they’ll get to see the best version of myself on and off the field, I’m really looking forward to it!”

The move to Belle Vue will see Russell link back up with head coach Daryl Powell, the man who took him back to Warrington for a second spell ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Powell added: “We are delighted to add Matty to our squad for next season.

“He’s an aggressive, ball-carrying winger who can be destructive at any level of the game. He will compliment and add to an already extremely talented backline.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Wakefield Trinity’s potential star-studded line-up for 2025, including EIGHT new recruits