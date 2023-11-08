Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell welcomes ‘club legend’ back to Belle Vue in coaching role

Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell says he is pleased to welcome former captain Danny Kirmond back to Belle Vue as one of his assistants.

Kirmond announced his retirement from playing last week after spending the last three seasons in the Championship with York Knights.

And now the 37-year-old will return to his hometown club Wakefield ahead of next season after being appointed as assistant coach to Powell alongside Michael Shenton.

Kirmond spent 10 seasons with Trinity between 2010 and 2020, scoring 46 tries in 174 appearances for the West Yorkshire club.

The Wakefield-born back-rower won a solitary England cap whilst at Trinity in 2012 and was named in the 2013 Super League Dream Team the following season whilst captain of his boyhood club.

Wakefield coach Daryl Powell said: “Danny Kirmond is a Trinity legend from the time he spent here.

“10 years of toughness and effort from a quality player at one club means a lot to a fanbase.

“I am so pleased he has come on board as a coach to pass on the things he learned as a player over the years.

“He’s a great bloke as well as a knowledgeable rugby man who will add hugely to the coaching team already in place.”

Kirmond added: “I’m really excited to be back. Obviously there’s been a lot of change since I was last here but I think there is a great deal of excitement around the club as a whole and as a city.

“Everyone is really excited to see where the team can go and I’m just feel privileged to be part of this journey and part of Daryl’s team.”

Powell will have two assistants in 2024 in the shape of Kirmond and Shenton, with the latter arriving at the club last week after leaving his role of head of emerging talent at Hull FC, with Francis Cummins now stepping into Shenton’s former role.

