Former Super League stalwart calls time on playing career: ‘I owe so much to the game of rugby league’

Ex-Super League and England ace Danny Kirmond has announced his retirement, bringing the curtain down on an 18-year career which has seen him represent just four clubs.

The forward – who earlier in his career featured on the wing – will turn 38 next month, and bows out on the back of a year which saw him score five tries in 21 appearances as York reached the Championship play-offs.

He announced his decision to hang up his boots via social media last night, with York this afternoon confirming his departure from the club.

Former Super League stalwart Danny Kirmond calls time on his playing career

Born in Wakefield, Kirmond began his career with Featherstone Rovers, scoring 41 tries in three seasons. 25 of those four-pointers came in 2007 as Rovers won promotion up to the second tier.

Moving to Super League outfit Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2008 campaign, the forward would feature in a Challenge Cup semi-final victory over St Helens the following year, though missed out on a Wembley appearance as Warrington Wolves reigned supreme in the capital.

Kirmond was then loaned out to hometown club Wakefield Trinity in 2010, going on to join them permanently two years later. He remained in West Yorkshire with Trinity until 2020, winning his sole England cap during that time, featuring against the Exiles.

After 46 tries in 174 games – including the loan spell -, Kirmond departed Belle Vue for York and in his first year with the then-Knights finally achieved his Wembley dream, stepping out under the arch in the 1895 Cup final against Featherstone.

Going on to reach the play-offs both last term and this with the LNER Community Stadium outfit, he now bows out of the game with 110 tries in 367 career appearances.

‘I owe so much to the game of rugby league’: Veteran forward hangs up the boots

The veteran reflected on Instagram, saying: “After 18 incredible years, I have decided to retire from rugby league. I have had an amazing career and owe so much to the game of rugby league.

“I am so grateful for the opportunities to represent four amazing clubs and places in Featherstone Rovers, Huddersfield Giants, Wakefield Trinity and, most recently, York RLFC.

“To all the coaches, staff and my past team mates, thank you for all the memories, support and opportunities.

“I am so grateful for times that I have had, with rugby league playing a massive part in my life. It has helped me grow into the person I am now and given me the opportunity to share the field at Wembley Stadium with my best mates. The sport definitely saved me over the last 18 months.

“Lastly thank you to my amazing family for all your love and support, I couldn’t have achieved any of it without you. Onto the next challenge!”

READ NEXT: Wakefield Trinity finally land their top transfer target for 2024 in shape of highly-rated Championship ace