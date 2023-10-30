Wakefield Trinity finally land their top transfer target for 2024 in shape of highly-rated Championship ace

Wakefield Trinity have signed highly-rated hooker Thomas Doyle from relegated Championship side Keighley Cougars on a one-year deal for 2024.

Love Rugby League revealed back in August that Keighley rejected a last-minute enquiry from Wakefield to sign the hooker ahead of the transfer deadline.

Doyle, a highly-rated hooker in the Championship, held talks with Trinity around that time and was keen on making the switch to Mark Applegarth’s side for the remainder of the 2023 season, but the deal ultimately failed to go through, with the Cougars then holding firm on a potential transfer as they didn’t want to release their highly-rated hooker at a time when they were battling to stay in the second tier.

Doyle was under contract with the Cougars for 2024, but Wakefield have now announced they’ve secured his services for the 2024 campaign.

The Bradford Bulls academy product has been seen as one of the most promising players outside of Super League for a prolonged period now, as was touted for a move to Super League when he was with Bradford in 2022. However, Doyle instead opted to sign a two-year deal with Keighley at the end of last year.

Daryl Powell delighted to welcome Thomas Doyle to Wakefield Trinity

Doyle scored 16 tries in 57 appearances for the Bulls between 2019 and 2022 and played 23 games for Keighley this year as they suffered relegation from the Championship.

Wakefield coach Daryl Powell believes Doyle and fellow hooker Liam Hood will compliment each other well next season.

Powell said: “Thomas Doyle, is a young hooker who is a quality addition to back up Liam Hood around the engine room of the pack in what is one of the most important parts of a rugby league team.

“He is quick and strong with quality service around the ruck.

“I’m looking forward to working with him and see how he can grow into being a Super League player of the future.”

