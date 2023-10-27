Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell reunites with ‘the most impressive young coach in the game’ at Belle Vue

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the appointment of Castleford Tigers legend Michael Shenton as their new assistant, reuniting with former boss Daryl Powell who dubs him ‘the most impressive young coach in the game’.

Powell coached Shenton in 167 of the 347 appearances he made for the Tigers, frequently elected as his skipper throughout a stint of just over eight years.

The former centre, who also spent two seasons with St Helens in his playing career, retired at the end of the 2021 campaign as Powell departed the Jungle for pastures new in the shape of Warrington Wolves.

Now, the pair will reunite at Belle Vue, as number one and two in the dugout at Belle Vue in 2024.

Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell reunites with Michael Shenton

Ex-England ace Shenton has spent the last 12 months with Hull FC as their ‘Head of Emerging Talent’, but now makes the move back to West Yorkshire.

He has been lauded by Trinity head coach Powell – who himself was only appointed earlier this week – ahead of doing so, with the veteran saying: “Michael Shenton is the most impressive young coach in the game I believe.

“Everyone I have spoken to about him since I got the Wakefield job was gushing in the praise of the job he has done in developing young players at Hull, and also the way he presents himself.

“Obviously I know him having worked with him as a player, he’s one of the best professionals I have seen and he will bring all of that knowledge that he developed to the coaching table.

“I have no doubt he will be a head coach of the future and will be an outstanding acquisition for Wakefield Trinity in the coming years.”

While Shenton and Powell prepare to guide Wakefield through a first season back in the Championship for over 20 years, Hull have confirmed that they are already looking to source a replacement for the outgoing academy coach.

