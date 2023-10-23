Wakefield Trinity confirm Daryl Powell as new head coach on long-term deal with club takeover completed

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the appointment of Daryl Powell as their new head coach on a four-year deal, with Matt Ellis’ takeover of the club completed.

Trinity earlier today confirmed the departure of Mark Applegarth, who was unsuccessful in his quest to stave off the drop from Super League in 2023.

Accordingly, the West Yorkshire outfit will be in the Championship come 2024. Love Rugby League exclusively revealed that incoming owner Ellis was seeking Powell as the man in the Belle Vue hotseat, and so it’s proved, with the 58-year-old appointed on a four-year deal.

Coincidentally, it was at Belle Vue where Powell’s stint at the helm of Warrington Wolves came to an end earlier this season, dismissed almost immediately following a 42-6 defeat.

Wakefield Trinity confirm Daryl Powell appointment; Club takeover completed as new owner lays out plans for re-build

The veteran coach is brought into Trinity alongside Steve Mills (Recruitment and Salary Cap Manager) & David Tucker (General Manager of all off-field operations).

In the release on their website which confirmed the takeover and Powell’s appointment, Wakefield set out some of the plans put in place by Ellis including investment into the playing squad, reduced season ticket prices and an overall aim to achieve the highest IMG score possible.

Ultimately, that’s what will count for Trinity in their bid to get back to the top flight. With the goalposts changing from next year, even if Powell does guide them to the Championship title, they’re not guaranteed promotion.

A supporter of the club, new owner Ellis said: “I believe that with the additional investments made in the club, coupled with the skills I’ve learnt from running my online business for 20 years, I am best positioned to secure the highest possible IMG score for the club.

“A high score will enhance the club’s reputation, potentially attracting higher-calibre players, sponsorships, and partnerships.