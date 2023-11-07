Wakefield Trinity swoop for Championship Player of the Year for undisclosed fee: ‘A Super League player in the making’

Wakefield Trinity have signed Championship Player of the Year Lachlan Walmsley on a two-year deal from fellow Championship side Halifax Panthers for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old winger has spent the last two seasons with Halifax, scoring a remarkable 68 tries in 54 appearances for the Panthers.

Walmsley was named joint Championship Player of the Year in 2023 alongside Italy international Dean Parata, who helped London Broncos achieve promotion to Super League.

The Australia-born flier arrived in England ahead of the 2021 campaign with Whitehaven, scoring 16 tries in 23 games for the Cumbrian club before joining Halifax the following season.

Walmsley represents Scotland on the international stage, qualifying to play for the Bravehearts through his family heritage.

He has won international caps so far, representing his Scottish heritage at last year’s World Cup.

Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell ‘delighted’ to welcome new signing Lachlan Walmsley to Belle Vue

Big-spending Trinity have paid an undisclosed fee to secure the services of Walmsley, who is likely to partner former England international Jermaine McGillvary on the wings for Wakefield in 2024.

Wakefield coach Daryl Powell says he is delighted with the addition of Walmsley – who stands at 6ft 3in and weighs 90kg – and believes the flying Scotsman is ‘a Super League player in the making’.

Powell said: “I am delighted Lachlan has agreed to join Trinity for the next two seasons.

“I believe he is a Super League player in the making.

“His is a great athlete whose ability to cross the try-line is right up there with the best in any competition in the world.

“He is young and ambitious which is a perfect fit for our club as we move into the future.”

Walmsley was born and raised in New South Wales and progressed through the NRL development system at Newcastle Knights.

He has also represented New South Wales at Under-18s level in the State of Origin arena.