Hull KR will be without captain Elliot Minchella for their opening Super League play-off fixture after the forward received a two-match suspension from the Rugby Football League’s Match Review Panel.

Minchella is one of two players to be suspended following the penultimate round of the season. He was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Leigh Leopards’ Matt Moyland during Rovers’ victory at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night.

And the Robins have now learned that they will be without their captain for both this weekend’s clash against Leeds Rhinos, and their opening play-off game.

Victory this weekend would ensure that Rovers finish second and get a free pass through the opening week of the play-offs, and go to within one game of a maiden Super League Grand Final.

But they will have to do it without one of their most influential players – unless the club choose to appeal. Rovers have until 12pm on Tuesday to decide whether or not they want to contest the ban.

The ban handed to Minchella is one of just two going into the final round of the regular season. The only other player suspended this week is Catalans’ Arthur Romano.

Romano was charged with Grade B Head Contact following an incident during the Dragons’ win over London Broncos on Saturday evening. He will now miss their final match of the regular season at Hull FC.

Hull KR’s Niall Evalds was one of four players to be charged with incidents but receive a fine, rather than a suspension. He was hit with a Grade B Head Contact charge following the win at Leigh, and fined £250.

Huddersfield’s Jack Billington was fined £250 for the incident that saw him sin-binned during the defeat to Warrington – while Wolves hooker Danny Walker has also been fined the same amount for a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge.

Huddersfield’s Olly Russell was the other player charged. He was fined £250 for a Grade B Trips offence.

