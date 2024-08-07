Tristan Sailor’s two-year deal at St Helens has officially been confirmed by the Super League club: and his first words since agreeing to join the club perhaps hint at who his head coach will be in 2025, too.

While Sailor has been revealed as a Saints player for the next two years after the club confirmed his deal, there is still uncertainty over whether or not Paul Wellens will be coaching him.

Wellens’ contract expires at the end of this season and while talks have gone on behind the scenes, there has still been no official word on any new deal. The impending arrival of Lee Briers, also from Brisbane alongside Sailor, has further added to the mystery.

But Sailor, speaking to the club after his deal was announced, admitted how speaking with Wellens about the move was significant in helping convince him to make the move to England, perhaps hinting at the fact the current Saints coach could remain in position in 2025.

Sailor said: “I’m so excited to join St.Helens, back when I was at the Dragons James Graham told me all about the English fans and the Saints fans especially and how passionate they are for their rugby so I’m really looking forward to coming over!

“It’s always been a goal of mine to come over and play in the UK at the top level, so to do that was a big appeal for me and I’m super grateful to Saints for giving me the opportunity to do that.

“Speaking to Paul [Wellens] was great and he helped reassure me and ease my mind because it was a big decision I was making to come across the world, and now I can’t wait.”

Wellens himself said: “First of all Tristan is an exciting player, he has got some attacking flair and is a player I am sure the fans will look forward to watching play. He is a determined player and he is coming over because he wants to be part of a successful team. I am sure he will come in and improve our team.

“The fact he can play at fullback or at six, similar to Jack [Welsby] gives us options but we don’t need to make decisions too soon on where he plays. What we do know, and what we are confident in, is he will add a lot to our team.

“Tristan has played in some big games and he’s still young, hungry and focused on success. We hope to help him achieve his ambitions and we feel confident in doing that at St Helens.”

