Hull KR star name-checked as ‘outstanding’ by Wigan Warriors coach amidst England conversation

Wigan coach Matt Peet has name-checked Hull KR forward James Batchelor as ‘outstanding’ as part of a wider discussion on Warriors star Junior Nsemeba’s own hopes of an England call-up.

Nsemba was back to his brilliant best on Thursday evening as Wigan returned to the top of Super League, with the forward claiming a superb solo try to open the scoring in the win over Leigh Leopards.

Peet was asked post-match about Nsemba’s England chances, given how he was surprisingly overlooked for the mid-season Test match against France.

And as well as admitting he would be delighted Nsemba ‘in the mix’ for the Test series against Samoa later this year, he also thinks there are a series of outstanding players in a similar position.

And Batchelor was singled out for praise by Peet following his outstanding display against Warrington Wolves last weekend.

Peet said of Nsemba: “He’s a physical handful. He’s learning all the time and deserved that try. It opened up and I was pleased to see he’d the confidence to take it. I don’t like getting involved [in England debate]. But he’s playing really well, he’s English and he’s played in a couple of big games now.

“I thought James Batchelor was outstanding the other night. There’s a few good back-rowers knocking around. I’d love to see Junior in the mix but he just has to keep concentrating and learning. He has to continue to keep what he’s doing, basically, and I think everything is there for him.”

Batchelor is another who has had an outstanding season at club level for Rovers, as the Robins look to maintain their position at the top end of Super League alongside Wigan.

