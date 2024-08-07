Catalans Dragons are, it seems, at it again.

Their recruitment for 2025 has been stunning, to say the least. And there’s now another big name added to the mix: Dolphins forward Tevita Pangai Jr, who is reportedly on his way to Perpignan next year.

And when you factor in that signing along with all the other rumoured business the Dragons have done, it’s clear to see why they are being talked up already for 2025. This is what their star-studded line-up could look like if all the signings come off..

1. Arthur Mourgue

Arthur Mourgue-Alamy

This likely depends on whether or not Sam Tomkins intends on going around again in 2025, of course. But if he doesn’t Mourgue will be entrusted with the fullback shirt once again.

2. Tommy Makinson

Taking the spot of Hull KR-bound Tom Davies is current St Helens man Tommy Makinson.

The Saints stalwart will be plying his trade in the blanq, rougue et jaune from next season after agreeing a two-year-deal with Les Dracs, bringing an end to his 14-year association with the club. The England international made his debut for the club in 2011, and has made 331 appearances at the time of writing since.

During his time at the Saints, he has also helped them to win five Super League Grand Finals, one Challenge Cup and one World Club Challenge.

3. Arthur Romano

Arthur Romano-Alamy

French international Arthur Romano should again be a key member of Les Dracs’ backline in 2025. Since making his debut in 2017, Romano has made 73 appearances for the club and has helped them reach two Grand Finals.

He has also gone onto represent his country on five occasions, including at the delayed 2021 World Cup.

4. Reimis Smith

What a signing Reimis Smith is for the Dragons – and we’ve included him on the proviso he remains in Perpignan in 2025.

In between spells at Canterbury and Melbourne, the 27-year-old has made over 100 appearances in the NRL and will add a lovely new dynamic to the Catalans attack.

He has been in decent scoring form this season for the Storm, grabbing five tries in his 12 showings to date.

5. Nick Cotric

Nick Cotric scoring a try for Canberra in 2024

Canberra Raiders man Nick Cotric is the perfect replacement for Wakefield Trinity-bound Tom Johnstone, and adds yet more firepower to their attack.

Cotric has made 149 appearances in the NRL since his debut for the Raiders in 2017, and has an impressive haul of 63 tries to his name too.

The winger has also appeared in State of Origin for NSW in 2019 and won both of his international caps for Australia in the same year.

6. Luke Keary

Keary has halted his retirement from professional rugby league for one final hurrah at Catalans.

Keary made his NRL debut for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2013, but became an established player following his switch to Sydney Roosters in 2017. Since his maiden appearance, he has racked up an impressive 224 first grade appearances and has also won three NRL Premierships with both South Sydney and the Roosters.

He has also represented both Australia and Ireland at test level, and was a part of Ireland’s squad for the World Cup in 2022.

7. Theo Fages

Theo Fages in action for Catalans Dragons in 2024

French star Fages is going to get the benefit of playing alongside Keary in an eye-catching half-back partnership next year.

While this year hasn’t been his best, there’s no doubting Fages’ quality is still very much there. He could really look at home in a pairing alongside Keary.

8. Tevita Pangai Jr

Tevita Pangai Jr in action for the Dolphins in 2024

The latest big name to be rumoured with a move to Perpignan, the powerhouse forward is seemingly on his way to Super League on a one-year deal according to reports in Australia.

He will head up a mouthwatering pack which features stars from all across the world: including France and England.

9. Ben Garcia

Ben Garcia warms up ahead of a Catalans Dragons game in 2024

A curveball perhaps, but one we’re prepared to explain in putting the Dragons’ iconic captain at hooker.

For starters, Garcia has experience aplenty playing there earlier in his career. Secondly, there’s no direct replacement for the outgoing Michael McIlorum confirmed or even speculated yet.

And lastly? Catalans are bringing in a bonafide top-quality 13 in Oli Partington. He plays huge minutes at Salford; he won’t make up the numbers at the Dragons. Could Garcia then revert to 9? He’s clearly good enough.

10. Chris Satae

Chris Satae is back for Catalans

He has consistently been linked with a move away from Catalans but as things stand, Chris Satae is a Dragons player in 2025. Still at the top of his game, Satae is another who will be a star of Steve McNamara’s pack next season if he remains at the club: and the prospect of him and Pangai Jr as a pair is exciting, to say the least.

11. Tariq Sims

Another overseas player under contract next year, and one who likely won’t be going anywhere – Sims is another player who brings huge experience to the Dragons.

12. Elliott Whitehead

Elliott Whitehead powers over to score a try for Canberra Raiders in 2024

One return that has already been confirmed is the return of England international Whitehead to the south of France in 2025. He will have one last hurrah back in Super League with the club whom he became a star for before departing to the NRL.

13. Oliver Partington

It may not be the biggest name signing Catalans have made, but it’s one of the most important. Partington has established a reputation as one of Super League’s premiere forwards since moving to Salford.

He could well go to another level in the south of France.

Bench: Paul Seguier, Julian Bousquet, Alrix Da Costa, Bayley Sironen

And that doesn’t even include the prospect of Tomkins continuing again in 2025 – or Jarrod Wallace, who has also signed until the end of the season. However, if Wallace did re-sign, Catalans would have a quota problem: and a player in this 17 would need to make way.

However, one thing is for certain: this is a team loaded to the brim with elite talent.

