Hull FC will retain the services of Wigan Warriors prop Tiaki Chan for the foreseeable future, Matt Peet has confirmed.

Chan joined Hull on an initial two-week loan but that will now continue for the coming weeks, with no fixed deadline on any length of loan deal or a scheduled date for him to return to training with Wigan.

Chan will instead stay with Simon Grix’s side and pick up valuable game-time – with Peet confirming he has remained with Hull’s squad even during the break for last week’s Challenge Cup semi-finals.

“He’s determined to commit himself to that group, he’s stayed there training when they didn’t have a game,” he said. “I think he wants to earn his stripes there and earn the respect of the Hull players and staff.

“A real big credit to Tiaki for that.”

However, one player who has returned from a loan spell elsewhere is fellow forward Sam Eseh, whose time at Castleford Tigers has now drawn to an end.

He could now feature in the Warriors‘ 21-man squad to travel to Salford on Sunday for the first time since signing for the reigning Super League champions.

“If he is selected in the 21, I think it will be a great experience for him,” Peet continued. “To be amongst it, he deserves it the way he’s applied himself.

“He’s played Super League before, and I think it’s another step in his development to be amongst that squad and around the players, experiencing the warm-up for example.

Wigan will be without suspended duo Kaide Ellis and Sam Walters for that game – and Peet has already revealed who will step into the 17 in their place.

“Mike Cooper and Harvie Hill will come in, Peet confirmed. “They both have a physical presence, they’re both very committed players. They’re both well-rounded middle forwards.

“Obviously one is experienced and played hundreds of games and has achieved a lot in his career. And one is starting off. But Harvie has got some big games under his belt and there’s probably some similarities between the two.

“They’re no-nonsense, good front-rowers.”

