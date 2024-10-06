The UNBELIEVABLE record Wakefield Trinity star stands on the brink of

Earlier this week, Love Rugby League were alerted to an absolutely unbelievable bit of information relating to Wakefield Trinity’s Max Jowitt and his points tally in 2024.

Thanks to @TrinityHeritage on X, we discovered that Jowitt is on the cusp of breaking the world record for the most amount of points scored by an individual player in a single rugby league season.

The full-back scored four tries and kicked 10 goals at Belle Vue last Sunday as Championship League Leaders’ Shield winners Wakefield rounded off their ‘regular’ campaign with a thumping 72-6 win over Doncaster.

Those 36 points took his tally for the year, across all competitions, up to a remarkable 484!

And with at least one play-off game to come, Jowitt could well etch his name into the history books forever.

Trinity will enter the Championship play-offs at the semi-final stage as a result of ending the season top of the tree in the second tier. If they are victorious, they’ll then move onto the Championship Grand Final.

Jowitt needs just 13 more points across those two games, or one if Trinity are beaten in the semi-final, to become the all-time top points-scorer in a single rugby league season.

The current leader is Lewis Jones, who scored 496 points in the 1956/57 campaign between his appearances for Leeds, the ‘Rugby League XIII’, the ‘Rest of the League’ and Great Britain.

David Watkins scored 493, all for Salford, in the 1972/93 campaign. And John Wasyliw ended the 1992/93 season with 490 points to his name, all scored for Keighley Cougars.

Those three are the only men ahead of Jowitt on the list currently, and quite frankly, you’d be shocked if he didn’t end up top given the campaign he – and Trinity – have had so far.

A run through of the current top 10 can be seen below:

1. Lewis Jones (1956/57: Leeds, Rugby League XIII, Rest of the League and Great Britain) – 496

2. David Watkins (1972/73: Salford) – 493

3. John Wasyliw (1992/93: Keighley Cougars) – 490

4. Max Jowitt* (2024: Wakefield Trinity) – 484

5. Andy Farrell (2001: Wigan Warriors, Lancashire and Great Britain) – 481

6. David Watkins (1971/72: Salford and Great Britain) – 476

7. Neil Turley (2004: Leigh Centurions) – 468

8. Mark Kheirallah (2016: Toulouse Olympique) – 466

9. Pat Richards (2010: Wigan Warriors) – 462

10. Henry Paul (2001: Bradford Bulls and New Zealand) – 459

It’s worth noting that the four-point try was only introduced in 1983, so Jones and Watkins (x2) could have had far more points on their tallies.

Nevertheless, Jowitt is still in with a very good chance of claiming top spot by the end of this year.

