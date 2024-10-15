2024 Championship Grand Final: Date, kick-off time, TV coverage, team news and more

Wakefield Trinity and Toulouse Olympique will square off in the 2024 Championship Grand Final on Saturday, October 19 at Belle Vue. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second tier’s showpiece…

Kick-off time

Saturday’s Grand Final, which sees the division’s top two meet, will kick off at 7pm (BST).

TV coverage

The Championship showpiece is not on TV, but will be shown live on The Sportsman’s YouTube channel.

Coverage will begin at 6.45pm (BST), 15 minutes prior to kick off at Belle Vue, with full match commentary.

The broadcast can be watched via the YouTube app on smart televisions and all other devices.

Here is the link to The Sportsman’s YouTube channel.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Likely Championship and League 1 line-ups for 2025 as restructure of pyramid begins

Team News

The two clubs’ 21-man squads for the Grand Final will be revealed on Thursday (October 17) at around midday.

We already know that veteran Josh Griffin won’t be involved for hosts Wakefield, with the player himself confirming as much via social media.

He was forced from the field just before half-time in Trinity’s semi-final victory against York.

Other notable information

Unlike in previous years, due to the IMG grading system which comes into play ahead of next season, the winner of Saturday’s Championship Grand Final will NOT automatically be promoted.

Whatever happens in the showpiece, Wakefield are likely to return to Super League next season.

Toulouse’s situation is somewhat more unclear, with the French club harbouring hopes of being promoted but likely to remain in the second tier in 2025, even with a win in the Grand Final.

The winners of Saturday’s game will receive an additional 0.25 IMG points.

Having already lifted the 1895 Cup, Wakefield ended the year top of the Championship table – 13 competition points clear of 2nd-placed Toulouse.

Olympique were the only team to beat Trinity in the league this year, winning 32-4 over in France back in July

Wakefield won 28-12 when the pair met at Belle Vue in April.

No player in the history of the game has scored more points for a single team in a single season than Trinity back Max Jowitt (494).

Jowitt needs just three points to become the highest points scorer ever in a single season in the history of the game, currently sat two behind Lewis Jones.

LRL RECOMMENDS: From the Championship to Super League champion – The rise of Wigan Warriors starlet Tom Forber charted