Likely Championship and League 1 line-ups for 2025 as restructure of pyramid begins

The line-ups for both the Championship and League 1 in 2025 have virtually been locked in, with the restructuring of the pyramid set to begin.

As announced back in March, the Championship will reduce in size to 13 clubs for 2025, while League 1 will increase to 11 teams.

That tally of 11 in League 1 includes Goole Vikings, the community club that reigned supreme in the RFL’s bidding process to join the ‘professional’ side of the pyramid next term.

As a result of the restructuring, only League 1 champions Oldham were automatically promoted, not the play-off winners.

But play-off winners Hunslet WILL play in the Championship in 2025 after all having come out on top in a promotion/relegation play-off away against Swinton Lions, the side that finished 12th (third bottom) in the second tier this year.

Having lost that game, the Lions will ply their trade in League 1 in 2025.

Elsewhere, Whitehaven and Dewsbury Rams were relegated to the third tier having finished in the bottom two of the Championship this year, so they will be League 1 teams next season.

The only thing still to be rubber-stamped by IMG is the fact that Wakefield Trinity will return to Super League in 2025, with London Broncos taking the vacant spot in the Championship.

Toulouse Olympique have an outside shot of being elevated up to Super League via the grading system, though as things stand, that’s unlikely.

Providing the French outfit remain in the Championship as expected, here’s a look at how the second tier will shape up in 2025 with 13 clubs involved.

2025 Championship line-up

The clubs are listed alphabetically…

Batley Bulldogs

Barrow Raiders

Bradford Bulls

Doncaster

Featherstone Rovers

Halifax Panthers

Hunslet (promoted from League 1)

London Broncos (demoted from Super League)

Oldham (promoted from League 1)

Sheffield Eagles

Toulouse Olympique

Widnes Vikings

York

2025 League 1 line-up

And here’s how League 1 will shape up in 2025, with the 11 teams in the third tier also listed alphabetically…

Cornwall

Dewsbury Rams (relegated from Championship)

Goole Vikings (NEW)

Keighley Cougars

Midlands Hurricanes

Newcastle Thunder

North Wales Crusaders

Rochdale Hornets

Swinton Lions (relegated from Championship)

Whitehaven (relegated from Championship)

Workington Town

