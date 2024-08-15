While so many Super League legends have graced the Magic Weekend with their presence, there are a group of men who are iconic for their exploits at the weekend itself.

They have either scored iconic tries, settled games in dramatic fashion or simply achieved something few others have at the Magic Weekend.

Ahead of this weekend’s event at Elland Road, we’ve taken a run through the players whose careers will perhaps always be defined for what they did at Magic rather than anything else. And there is really only one place we could start: the very beginning.

Jordan Tansey (2007)

The very first Magic Weekend (or Millennium Magic, as it was dubbed initially), and the moment which still ranks as the most controversial in the event’s history.

With Bradford leading Leeds 38-36 in a thrilling culmination to the inaugural Magic Weekend, Kevin Sinfield opted to go for goal with a penalty that would have levelled the scores and earned the Rhinos a draw. His attempt hit the bar – but Tansey was first on hand to respond, claim the loose ball and touch down.

Replays showed he was offside, Bradford protested for weeks afterwards – but the try stood, and despite playing for a whole host of clubs since that day, the first thing many people think of when they hear the name Jordan Tansey is that try.

Jarrod Sammut (2010)

You all know the story. But we’re going to tell it anyway.

After Crusaders managed to capture the signing of Sammut from NRL heavyweights Penrith Panthers, volcanic ash delayed his flight to the UK to such an extent where it looked as though he might not be able to make his debut against Bradford at Magic Weekend in 2010.

Sammut had one training session with his team-mates in Wales before immediately heading to Murrayfield for the game: and he appeared from the bench to score a sensational solo try, chiSpping and chasing before grounding to score one of Magic Weekend’s most iconic tries.

And almost 15 years later, Sammut is still playing in the British game and still scoring tries: ironically with Bradford, the club against whom his journey began in 2010.

David Hodgson (2012)

Another iconic Magic Weekend try – one of the greatest individual scores in the event’s history without question.

We fast forward two years to 2012, by which time Magic has relocated to the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, and it was the backdrop to an incredible Hull derby which Rovers snatched in the most thrilling of circumstances.

Trailing by two points and buried deep in their own half as the clock was running out, Hodgson eventually found a chink of space out wide on the left before stepping inside, cutting out and racing away down the touchline. He would finish under pressure to win the game for Rovers: and it’s undoubtedly the most iconic moment of his career.

Chris Green (2013)

Just one year later, the Hull derby was the centre of attention at Magic Weekend yet again – and this time, the game was won by Hull FC: but not without a tinge of controversy attached to it.

In what felt like a throwback to Tansey six years earlier, Chris Green scored a dramatic late try to win the game for Hull against Rovers – but he was offside from a towering kick hoisted up by Danny Houghton in the run-up to him claiming the bouncing ball.

Video referee Steve Ganson simply didn’t notice on the replays that Green was offside and waved play through and awarded the try. It remains a moment that no doubt gets Green a free pint or two every time he steps foot inside the MKM Stadium, we’d argue!

Jacob Miller (2016)

By the time Magic had moved to Newcastle in 2016, it was high time for another iconic and unforgettable moment: and this one was delivered by Wakefield half-back Jacob Miller.

Trinity were trailing Catalans Dragons 14-0 at one stage in their game at St James’ Park, but fought back to level 24-24 going into the final moments.

Miller decided to go for an audacious drop goal inside his own half – the official measurement came in at 51 metres – to win the game against all the odds. It’s one of the greatest drop goals you’ll ever see: let alone at Magic Weekend!

