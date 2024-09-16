The Super League players facing bans including Hull KR and Catalans Dragons stars

There is just one round of the Super League season to go: but almost every single issue is still to be settled in a thrilling competition.

The League Leaders’ Shield is yet to be decided, while the race to make the play-offs will go right down to the wire, too. Hull FC and London Broncos are also playing to avoid the ignominy of finishing bottom: even if that fate will not result in relegation to the Championship.

And there are some major disciplinary decisions that will be made on Monday which could have a huge impact on the final round of the 2024 regular season. Here’s the players who could be in danger of a suspension when the Match Review Panel meet.

Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella in action in 2024

Arguably the biggest decision from the weekend will revolve around Hull KR’s captain, who was shown a yellow card for a dangerous challenge on Leigh Leopards fullback Matt Moylan.

Minchella has been a vital cog in the Rovers machine that has impressed so often throughout 2024, so any loss of the forward would be a major blow: particularly if it was beyond one game and impacted their play-off campaign.

Rovers will be waiting nervously to find out if their captain receives a charge.

Chris Satae (Catalans Dragons)

Chris Satae is back for Catalans

The Dragons prop was sin-binned for a high shot on London Broncos’ Oli Leyland during their narrow victory against Mike Eccles’ side on Saturday evening.

With Catalans still in with a shot of making the play-offs, any loss of Satae would go down as a significant blow given the impact he has on Steve McNamara’s pack.

READ NEXT: Leigh Leopards owner makes ‘legal fight’ pledge against Hull FC as rivalry continues

Jack Billington (Huddersfield Giants)

The Huddersfield prop was shown a yellow card for a high tackle on Josh Thewlis during the Giants’ drubbing at the hands of Warrington Wolves.

With Huddersfield having nothing to play for going into the final round, it wouldn’t be the most consequential charge the Match Review Panel have handed out: but it would still be a blow for the youngster.

READ NEXT: Richie Myler makes Hull FC prediction as he admits club are ‘failing’ and promises change