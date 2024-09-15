Hull FC director of rugby Richie Myler has promised there will be changes to ensure they avoid a repeat of one of the worst season’s in the club’s history: after brutally admitting that the Black and Whites are ‘failing’ at present.

Hull are bottom of Super League with just one round remaining, after a series of comprehensive defeats in recent weeks: the latest of which was a hammering at home to Salford Red Devils on Saturday afternoon.

The Black and Whites are safe from relegation due to their IMG grading but their performances and results have led many to suggest that the club have sacrificed 2024 in favour of early planning for next season under incoming head coach John Cartwright.

Myler insisted that is not the case, but he did admit the club has to ‘change fundamentally’ after a disastrous season on the field.

He said: “Rugby league is an unforgiving sport. The margin for error is so small that if you aren’t all in it together, pulling in the same direction, or if you take your eye off the ball, you fail. Currently, we are failing.

“A lot of talk has been that our focus is purely on 2025, and we have “put the cue in the rack”. I can assure you all that every day, we are working tirelessly to solve our situation. To get back to where we want this club to be, we have to change fundamentally.”

Myler also insisted the club are not ignoring fan apathy.

“As a club, we are currently a million miles away from where everybody associated with Hull FC wants us to be,” he said. “A lot of factors have contributed to the club being in the position we currently find ourselves in.

“The board hears your frustrations; believe me when I say, we cannot and will not continue in this current manner. This is not a finger pointing exercise, or a blame game towards any one individual. But clearly, certain members of our organisation are not delivering on their roles, and ultimately we need to make a change.

“Representing Hull FC carries a weight much heavier than most clubs in the competition, and expectations are rightly much higher than other clubs due to the potential we hold.”

READ NEXT: Leigh Leopards owner makes ‘legal fight’ pledge against Hull FC as rivalry continues