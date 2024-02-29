The six players to include in your fantasy Super League team this weekend

The Super League weekend is almost upon us – which means it’s time to think about your Fantasy Super League team for the next few days. With six games on the horizon, there’s potential for plenty of points to be scored – and we at Love Rugby League are keen to help out where we can.

Here’s our pick for the Super League players you can’t afford to leave out this weekend..

Curtis Sironen (St Helens) – £110k

Be honest, you’ve been sleeping on Curtis Sironen’s early-season form like the rest of us, haven’t you?

The Australian back-rower has been looking imperious in the first two rounds of the season; there’s a case he’s in the best form of his St Helens career. Only five players scored more fantasy points than Sironen did in Round 2 against Huddersfield and with winless (albeit from one game) Leigh arriving at the Totally Wicked on Friday, Sironen seems a smart bet to get in your team.

Jez Litten (Hull KR) – £115k

Keen fantasy players will have likely already made this change in the wake of Hull KR’s win against Leeds last weekend. Few would have earmarked Jez Litten for a role with the goal-kicking tee before he kicked five from five against the Rhinos in the Round 2 opener, but he now suddenly offers significant value for money.

Matt Parcell’s return from suspension means that Litten will perhaps have less time on the field: but we like him as a stonewall inclusion as Hull KR take on Salford on Saturday.

Joe Bullock (Hull FC) – £100k

At just £100k, Joe Bullock is a shrewd pick-up given both his value for money and the near-certainty he’s going to feature this weekend. His lack of game-time at Warrington was reflected in his price but Bullock will likely play a pivotal role for new club Hull FC as he begins a two-week loan spell there on Sunday against London Broncos.

You’d back the Black and Whites to get their first win of the season too meaning that there’s plenty of fantasy points on offer for all home players: and Bullock will play a central role for Tony Smith’s side. If you want a cheaper option to freshen up your pack, Bullock is the pick.

Leon Hayes (Warrington) – £50k

A no-brainer of an inclusion if you’re short on budget for us.

With George Williams sidelined for the next couple of weeks at least, there’s no doubting – presuming he stays fit – that Leon Hayes gets the nod to run at half-back for Warrington Wolves. That will almost certainly – again, barring injuries – be the case this weekend when the Wire host Castleford at home on Friday.

With the Tigers still winless, and Hayes coming in for praise from head coach Sam Burgess, we’re expecting big things: and at that price, he’s a great pick to include. But if you fancy your half-backs slightly pricier..

Jordan Abdull (Catalans) – £100k

There’s a case to make for either Theo Fages or Abdull this weekend. Catalans will fancy their chances coming to Headingley on Saturday to face a Leeds side who scraped past Salford in the opening round before losing at Hull KR last week.

Fages and Abdull have already looked good together, and while Fages is £10k cheaper at £90k, Abdull is the one we really like the look of. His creativity is bound to cause problems for Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

Liam Byrne (Wigan) – £105k

He’s hardly the most expensive prop in the game this year – but this week in particular, he could be a shrewd inclusion if you’re looking for bang from your buck.

Byrne has emerged into a real leader in Wigan’s pack in recent times, and he’s started the season magnificently for Matt Peet’s side. With Huddersfield at home for the newly-crowned world champions, Wigan are expected to win well: meaning there’s scope to pick up points with some Warriors players in your side.

