Leigh Leopards stance revealed as John Asiata NRL rumours re-surface

Leigh Leopards have not ruled out the prospect of being able to keep hold of captain John Asiata beyond the end of this season, Love Rugby League has been told, after reports once again surfaced linking him with a return to the NRL.

Reports in Australia have suggested that at least three NRL clubs are monitoring Asiata’s situation in England with a view to possibly making a move to sign him when his existing deal expires at Leigh at the end of the current season.

But Love Rugby League has learned that Leigh have every intention of keeping hold of Asiata beyond this season if they can, with preliminary discussions having already taken place over an extension to his deal.

Asiata has become one of Leigh’s most talismanic figures since arriving at Leigh at the beginning of the 2022 season. He has played a pivotal role in not only their promotion back to Super League, but their historic run to claiming last year’s Challenge Cup at Wembley.

Love Rugby League recommends

Super League chiefs heading to Las Vegas for NRL opener to explore opportunities

Leigh Leopards recruitment update following loan signing of Brad Dwyer

Asiata has already won a title in the NRL earlier in his career, having won the 2015 Grand Final with North Queensland Cowboys. He was also part of the Cowboys side who won the World Club Challenge the following year.

He has earned a reputation as one of Super League’s most impressive forwards since the Leopards’ promotion back into Super League, and that form has seen him attract admirers from Australia. And while all options remain on the table, Leigh have refused to rule out their chances of keeping him.

In fact, they have already begun discussions with Asiata over an extension.

READ NOW: Broadcast coverage confirmed for Challenge Cup fifth round, including mouth-watering derby