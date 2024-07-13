If Zach Eckersley decided to call time on his Wigan Warriors career tomorrow, he could do so a happy man.

In just eight games, the 20-year-old utility has achieved more than most Wigan players could dream of doing in an entire career, such has been the impact he has made in such a short space of time.

After a solitary appearance in 2022 and failing to make a single appearance last season, you wondered quite how Eckersley would manage to break through in a star-studded backline featuring some genuine world-class players.

But in a matter of just a month, his career has completely transformed and he now possesses a Wigan CV up there with the very best, and achieved more in a handful of matches than most players would over a decade.

Wembley winner – and try-scorer

Eckersley was arguably THE story of last month’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

Thrust in at short notice after Adam Keighran was suspended, Eckersley didn’t just hold his own in the biggest game of the year, he absolutely shone.

He scored in Wigan’s 18-8 victory over Warrington in only his fifth senior appearance for the Super League champions as they completed the set to hold all four major trophies at the same time.

And things only continued to get better from there, too.

Derby match-winner

Eckersley featured again in the two matches after Wembley with Keighran suspended, but was then scheduled to be left out for Friday night’s derby against St Helens.

But when Bevan French pulled up in the final training session of the week, Eckersley was thrust back into the 17 at a new position of fullback: slightly unfamiliar for him, too.

And yet again, he didn’t just survive: he thrived. Eckersley was arguably the game’s outstanding player, scoring the match-winning try and setting up another: and generally looking unflappable at the back as the Warriors edged a thrilled 16-12.

It is a very exclusive list Eckersley is now part of: players to score the winning try in a Wigan-St Helens derby.

Incredible win percentage

And Eckersley is now on an incredible win streak in a Wigan Warriors shirt too: he hasn’t lost a match for the club since his debut all the way back in 2022!

All seven of his appearances this season have resulted in wins, meaning the 20-year-old has an extraordinary 85 per cent win record to his name.

He’ll likely remain in the Warriors’ team next week too, with Jai Field unavailable and French set for a lengthy absence.

But whatever happens next, the past month will surely rank near the top of Eckersley’s career highlights when all is said and done in the years ahead.

It has been some start.

