9 players who randomly played hooker once in their career following Wigan Warriors’ surprise choice

Wigan Warriors’ teamsheet for Friday night’s derby against St Helens had Luke Thompson in at 9, and though it may not have panned out that way, it got us thinking about other random inclusions as a hooker.

As it turned out, a combination of Liam Farrell and young half-back Jack Farrimond operated at 9 for Matt Peet’s side as they secured a 16-12 win over their fierce rivals at The Brick Community Stadium.

Perhaps even more unconventional than Thompson, who had played hooker once before in his career, with neither Farrell nor Farrimond ever having done so at senior level.

So, without further ado, here’s nine (yes, that’s intentional!) others to play in the hooking role just once in their career…

Carl Ablett – May 17, 2014

Carl Ablett in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2014

Seven-time Super League champion Ablett starred in the second-row, at centre and at loose in his career for boyhood club Leeds Rhinos. But one of his 335 career appearances also came at hooker – in Round 13 of the 2014 campaign against Wigan at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium during Magic Weekend.

He actually crossed for one of his 80 career tries that day, but Leeds ended up losing out 18-14. Leeds saw Ryan Bailey sin-binned during the clash, with Warriors duo John Bateman & Micky McIlorum both spending 10 minutes in the bin having received yellow cards from referee Ben Thaler.

Chris Chester – May 27, 1997

Before heading into the world of coaching, Chester made over 250 appearances in the colours of Halifax – then under the ‘Blue Sox’ tagline, Wigan, Hull FC & Hull KR.

Early on in his career, he was thrust into 9 by Fax for a Round 12 game on a Tuesday night in May at Thrum Hall in the 1997 season against a Bradford Bulls side which included Paul Anderson, Steve McNamara & Brian McDermott. The Bulls won that West Yorkshire derby 30-26.

Chris Clarkson – April 1, 2016

Hull KR’s Chris Clarkson (right) attempts to stop Widnes Vikings’ Joe Mellor (centre, ball in hand) during a Super League game in 2016

Skip forward 19 years to April Fool’s Day in 2016, and Leeds head coach Brian McDermott received a Hull KR teamsheet from Robins boss James Webster which had Clarkson at hooker for a Round 9 clash at Headingley.

Clarkson was more commonly found in the second row, or at loose, but helped to deliver an eye-catching 30-10 win for the visitors from 9. Carl Ablett was on the scoresheet for Leeds that night!

Mike Forshaw – June 23, 2002

Similarly, eyebrows were raised when Great Britain & England international Forshaw was named at 9 by Bradford boss Brian Noble when they made the trip to Salford – then City Reds – in Round 15 of the 2002 season.

The Bulls had won the Grand Final the year prior, and kicked ’02 off with a World Club Challenge win. It was no surprise that they adapted so well at The Willows come mid-June, with Forshaw impressing in a heavy 48-10 win after Salford saw Ian Watson sent off.

Jackson Hastings – November 19, 2020

Jackson Hastings in action for Wigan Warriors in 2020

The penultimate game of Hastings’ first year at Wigan in 2020 saw him slot in at 9 for their Super League play-off semi-final against Hull FC.

Played behind closed doors at the then-known DW Stadium due to the COVID-19 Pandemic on a Thursday night, the playmaker – who had been crowned Man of Steel the season prior – adapted comfortably and helped the Warriors to a 29-2 victory, reaching the Grand Final which was ultimately lost to St Helens.

Chris Hill – April 9, 2012

In Round 11 of the 2012 season when Warrington made the trip to Perpignan to take on Catalans Dragons, Wolves boss Tony Smith named front-rower Hill on the teamsheet as their hooker.

He’s now made over 550 career appearances, and has never featured at 9 again! Wire lost 44-16 that day, though won the Challenge Cup a few months later and went on to reach the Grand Final after a 3rd-place finish.

Joel Tomkins – February 1, 2019

Joel Tomkins in action for Hull KR in 2019

Joel Tomkins being named at hooker only happened once – in Round 1 of the 2019 season at Craven Park. He was Hull KR’s captain, and his sole appearance at 9 came in a derby against Hull FC, so no pressure!

Tim Sheens was the man in charge of the Robins then, and saw his side claim a memorable 18-16 win. That was KR’s first derby day win on home soil in Super League in almost eight years.

Danny Ward – June 30, 2007

Ward’s one and only game at 9 was also for Hull KR, coming in Round 18 of the 2007 season away against Harlequins (now recognised as London Broncos). The Dewsbury-born ace formed part of a Robins side headed up by Justin Morgan which was beaten 32-18 at The Stoop.

The front-rower would, of course, go on to become London’s head coach, in charge of the capital club between 2018 and 2021. He is now back at Craven Park working for KR as one of Willie Peters’ assistants following a brief spell at the helm of Castleford Tigers last year.

Richard Whiting – June 24, 2012

Richard Whiting in action for Hull FC in 2012

Rounding things off is three-time England international Whiting, whose one game at hooker came for Peter Gentles’ Hull FC in Round 18 of the 2012 campaign.

Warrington were the opponents at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, and the hosts ended up comfortable winners on the afternoon, with Whiting and co. beaten 40-18. FC saw Willie Manu sin-binned that day.

With thanks to ‘Rugby League Project‘