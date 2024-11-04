The off-contract NRL stars who could still head to Super League in 2025

The NRL transfer market has kicked into gear once again in the past few days, with over 100 players entering the final year of their existing contracts in Australia.

That means that they are now officially allowed to negotiate terms with rival clubs for 2026 – with some superstars including Daly Cherry-Evans on that list.

But there are still a group of players whose future in the short-term is far less certain – as they are now officially without a club after the November 1 deadline passed.

With all 2024 contracts now having come to an end after that date, it means some players remain unsigned for 2025 – and may yet have to head to Super League to continue their careers.

Some of those are fairly significant names, while others may be lesser known but still undoubtedly possess the talent to succeed in England. Here’s a look at some of the most notable.

Anthony Milford

Perhaps the biggest name of them all still unsigned for 2025 is NRL stalwart Milford, whose deal with the Dolphins has now officially expired.

Milford almost came to Super League 12 months ago after speaking with Leigh Leopards, but it remains to be seen whether they would be interested in reviving a move for the half-back as they look for a replacement for the retiring Matt Moylan.

Milford spoke with Love Rugby League during Samoa’s tour of England and admitted he wouldn’t rule out a contract in Super League, presumably if he can’t get fixed up in the NRL.

Could that now be his best option?

READ NEXT: Anthony Milford makes huge Super League admission to put clubs on high alert

Jacob Alick- Wiencke

The Papua New Guinea international has certainly put himself in the shop window in recent weeks after being included in the Kumuls’ squad for the Pacific Bowl.

But he is still unemployed for 2025 as it stands – and someone in Super League would certainly be getting a handy player if they did take a punt on Alick-Wiencke.

The one issue counting against him getting a deal in England is the fact that he is now 25, meaning he’s no longer able to get a deal with the relaxed rules on players 24 and under and who have predominantly played their rugby in the second tier in Australia.

Ronald Volkman

Another player who has been consistently linked with Super League in the last 12 months is New Zealand Warriors half-back Volkman.

Still only 22, Volkman’s lack of game-time in the NRL is less of an issue when it comes to securing a visa to play in Super League.

He wouldn’t be short of suitors if he did fancy a punt at Super League – with a handful of clubs still on the hunt for a premiere frontline half-back.

Reports have suggested in recent days that Volkman could be thrown an NRL lifeline, with Parramatta among potential suitors. But if nothing develops, Volkman could look to Super League.

Zach Dockar-Clay

A familiar name to Hull KR supporters!

The 29-year-old’s professional debut in the game came with the Robins all the way back in 2017, when Rovers were a Championship club. He returned to Australia after one year to kick-start his NRL career and has remained there ever since.

Dockar-Clay made seven appearances for Sydney Roosters this year and is reportedly in talks about a short-term deal.

But could a Super League club swoop in and tempt him with a longer contract?

READ NEXT: Super League men star as Papua New Guinea win Pacific Bowl and set up New Zealand clash

Matt Lodge

A big name, and a big figure.

Lodge is dipping his toes into the world of professional boxing over the winter but on the rugby league front, is yet to secure a contract for 2025.

While some players on this list look to have at least tentative interest from NRL sides in regards to a deal for next year, Super League looks to be increasingly firming up as Lodge’s best chance to play on at the highest level.

Would any club be prepared to take a punt?

Valynce Te Whare

A player with immense potential, the Dolphins appear to have made it clear that Te Whare does not have a place on their squad for 2025.

He has been one of the standout players in the Queensland Cup throughout 2024 and there are growing calls for someone to offer the three-quarter a contract.

But if no NRL deal materialises, would Te Whare be willing to make the leap to Super League?

READ NEXT: England player ratings from second Samoa Test as NRL star claims perfect ten