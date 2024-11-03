Lachlan Lam and Nene Macdonald were among the stars as Papua New Guinea clinched the Pacific Bowl to set up a mouthwatering clash with New Zealand next week.

Leigh Leopards half-back Lam was captaining his country for the first time, following in the footsteps of his father Adrian – with the pair becoming only the second father-son duo to skipper a major rugby league nation.

And he scored one of PNG’s eight tries as they dismantled the Cook Islands to secure a second straight victory in the Pacific Bowl.

But the game’s outstanding player was arguably Salford centre Macdonald, who starred for the Kumuls from fullback and scored twice to help his nation progress to next week’s play-off to decide the third and final spot in next year’s Pacific Championships.

PNG will now face New Zealand to decide who joins Samoa and Tonga in the top tier of the competition in 2025.

Castleford Tigers forward Sylvester Name was another who impressed, with the forward scoring a rampaging try early in the second half to put PNG in control of the contest.

New Tigers signing Judah Rimbu started at hooker for the Kumuls, with Warrington centre Rodrick Tai also involved alongside new Wire signing Dan Russell. Namo came off the bench alongside another Tigers star, hooker Liam Horne.

And with PNG progressing, it means they are now one win away from promotion to the top tier of the Pacific Championships.

The final of that competition will see Australia face Tonga as part of four games played on the same day – with the women’s games also being staged in Sydney.

“The Pacific Championships is becoming the biggest international sporting event in the region,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said.

“The Final next Sunday not only features four high stakes Test matches, but it will be a celebration of Pacific culture, bringing together fans from five different nations to create a festival atmosphere that has never been seen before in our game.”

READ NEXT: England player ratings from second Samoa Test as NRL star claims perfect ten