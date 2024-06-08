The 8 current Warrington Wolves players with links to Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves meet in this weekend’s Challenge Cup final, however there will be plenty of familiar faces across the teams.

Situated in the historic county of Lancashire, there has been plenty of players who have represented both clubs over the years, but this particular group of Warrington players features eight players with a connection to their rivals.

Here is a breakdown of the current crop of Warrington players with a connection to Wigan.

Joe Bullock

Joe Bullock in action for Wigan Warriors in 2019

After coming through the Wigan ranks, Bullock made his debut for the first team in 2019, and went onto make 58 appearances for the club across three seasons. During his time at Wigan, he won a League Leaders Shield, and started in the 2020 Grand Final defeat to St Helens. Bullock then made the switch to Warrington in 2022, and has made 48 appearances since.

He has also had brief stints at Hull FC and Widnes this season.

Toby King

Wigan Warriors centre Toby King lifts the Super League trophy – Alamy

Whilst on loan at the Warriors last season, King became a crucial cog in Matt Peet’s side. King made 31 appearances in Cherry and White, and helped them lift a League Leaders Shield and win the Grand Final. The Huddersfield-native returned to the Wire this off-season, and has only continued his great from since.

Matty Nicholson

A graduate of the Wigan Warriors academy, Nicholson made his senior debut for the club in 2022, however this would be his only appearance for the club. He moved to Warrington just two months later, where he has become a crucial player in the back-row, making 35 appearances to date. His form for Warrington has also been rewarded with an England cap, where he made his debut against France.

Sam Powell

Sam Powell applauds the Wigan Warriors fans – Alamy

Powell had a glittering career in Cherry and White. During his 11 years at Wigan, Powell amassed 274 appearances and helped the club win four Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups and one World Club Challenge. He moved to Warrington this off-season, and has become a key part of Sam Burgess’ side so far.

George Williams

Probably the most famous ex-Wiganer on this list is George Williams. The half-back made his debut for the club in 2013, and went onto have a brilliant career in Cherry and White. He made 179 appearances in his six year stint, and won two Grand Finals, one Challenge Cup and one World Club Challenge. After a spell in the NRL, Williams moved to Warrington and has been a key man on the Wire ever since.

Max Wood

Max Wood could make his Super League debut (Photo courtesy of Warrington Wolves)

Youngster Wood came through the Wigan Warriors academy, however he made the move over to Warrington this off-season. The 19-year-old prop made his debut off the bench in round two against Hull FC, and after 6 more appearances as a replacement he made his full debut last week against Wigan.

Ben Currie

Ben Currie of Warrington Wolves

It might not be well documented, but Currie came through the Wigan Warriors scholarship programme before joining Warrington in 2012. He made is Super League debut for the Wolves at just 17-years-old, however he has gone onto become a stalwart for the club. In the 12 years since, Currie has racked up 270 appearances and helped Wire lift the Challenge Cup and League Leaders Shield.

Stefan Ratchford

Stefan Ratchford kicking a conversion for Warrington Wolves in 2024

Rounding off our list is Wiganer Stefan Ratchford. The versatile back was born in the town, however he was picked up by Salford in 2007. He notched an impressive 99 appearances for the club between 2007 and 2011, before joining Warrington in 2012. Since arriving at the Wolves, Ratchford has become a key man across the backline, and helped win two Challenge Cups and one League Leaders Shield.

