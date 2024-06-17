The 5 Super League players to hit milestones in Round 14 including Ryan Hall’s iconic achievement

Five Super League players hit milestones in Round 14, including Hull KR’s Ryan Hall whose brace against Huddersfield Giants will forever be an iconic moment in the history of the sport.

We take a look at all five in alphabetical order by surname…

Ryan Hall (Hull KR)

Kicking things off with Hall, who on Friday night became Super League’s all-time top try-scorer courtesy of those two quickfire tries at the back end of KR’s 32-6 victory against Huddersfield at Craven Park.

The veteran winger’s first of the night took him level on 247 with former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Danny McGuire, with his second seeing him take top spot on the list outright with 248 now to his name.

Leigh Leopards flier Josh Charnley (239) and St Helens stalwart Tommy Makinson (185) are the only other active players in the top 10.

With those two tries on Friday night, Hall also leapfrogged Shaun Edwards into 21st place on the list of all-time try-scorers in the British game.

The 36-year-old now has 328, and has Garry Schofield (330) in 20th place in his sights.

Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos)

It was a woeful performance from Leeds as they were beaten 18-10 at Hull FC on Saturday afternoon, but Handley hit a milestone when he crossed for the first of the Rhinos’ two tries

Those four points – on his 206th appearance for the club – took him up to 500 in Leeds colours.

The winger’s first four of those 500 came via a try back on March 20, 2015 at Headingley against Wigan Warriors.

Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants)

36-year-old Hill made the 550th appearance of his career on Friday night as Huddersfield were beaten at Craven Park by Hull KR, a tally very rarely reached in the modern era.

51 of those 550 have come for the Giants, who he joined ahead of the 2022 season. 297 came in Warrington Wolves’ colours, with 160 for Leigh – then Centurions – between 2005 and 2011.

On the international front, the prop has 38 England appearances to his name as well as four for Great Britain.

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Wigan winger Marshall also hit an appearance milestone, featuring in Super League for the 150th time in his career as the Warriors won 10-8 away against Castleford Tigers on Friday night.

Those 150 include all play-off and Super 8s games, with every one coming in the colours of his hometown club.

The 28-year-old marked the occasion with two tries at the Jungle, and has now scored in all four of Wigan’s meetings with Castleford this season (three games in Super League and one in the Challenge Cup).

Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves)

Another player representing his boyhood club hit an appearance milestone on Friday night in the shape of Walker, who played his 150th career game on Friday night as Warrington were beaten 25-14 by Salford Red Devils at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Hooker Walker has now made 113 appearances for the Wolves since joining them in 2019, with 30 coming before that in the colours of Widnes Vikings.

The tally of 150 also includes one appearance on dual-registration for Rochdale Hornets in 2019, and six international games – four for England and two for England Knights.

