Ryan Hall’s 7 most iconic tries as winger breaks Super League record

Ryan Hall is now the top try scorer in the Super League era with 248 to his name after surpassing the previous record held by Danny McGuire.

Hall scored two tries in Hull KR’s 32-6 win over Huddersfield Giants on Friday night to not only equal McGuire’s record, but leapfrog him to go top of Super League’s all-time try scoring charts.

The 36-year-old has enjoyed a distinguished career at the highest level, and will undoubtedly go down as one of the greats whenever he does decide to hang up his boots – but he may want to extend his record for a little while yet, with Leigh Leopards winger Josh Charnley just nine behind him.

To celebrate Hall’s record-breaking achievement, Love Rugby League has picked out seven of his most iconic tries in Super League over the years..

His first Super League try

It took Hall just four games to open his account in Super League. Having come off the bench for his debut against Bradford Bulls at Magic Weekend, Hall then became a permanent fixture on the wing for the Rhinos.

And his first-ever professional try came away at defending champions St Helens. It certainly wasn’t the most eye-catching try will ever score, a pretty straightforward walk-in after being put through by Keith Senior – but it will surely rank as one of his most memorable given the significance of it.

The 2008 Grand Final

Within two seasons of making his professional debut, Hall was a Super League winner – the first of multiple Grand Finals he would win as a Leeds Rhinos player.

He scored a memorable try in Leeds’ 2008 Grand Final win over St Helens, too. With the game in the balance, Danny McGuire’s long pass was flicked on sensationally by Keith Senior. However, Hall still had work to do – and his deft kick through was weighted perfectly, allowing the winger to race onto it and touch down.

It is one of the great Grand Final tries – and undoubtedly one of Hall’s most iconic tries in Super League.

The 2012 Grand Final

Four years later, Hall was it again at Old Trafford, finishing off a wonderful team try which swung the 2012 Grand Final against Warrington decisively in Leeds’ favour.

The Rhinos kept the ball alive brilliantly on the right, before working it all the way across to the left, with McGuire’s long looping pass finding Carl Ablett, who turned it onto Hall to score a brilliant try. Leeds led by just two at that stage, meaning Hall’s try effectively sealed the Grand Final in their favour.

Interception at Warrington in 2013

Hall is renowned for his strength close to the line and his ability to finish in difficult situations – but he has also proven capable of scoring full-length efforts, too – as his stunning interception against Warrington in 2013 proved.

The Wire looked certain to score in the corner with an overlap, before Hall stepped inside brilliantly to pick off a Chris Bridge pass to collect and race downfield. Despite the efforts of a chasing Chris Riley, Hall ran the length of the field to score an outstanding interception – with a classic Hall fend-off just before touching down to make sure of the try.

A Ryan Hall ‘classic’ against Hull

What arguably sets Hall apart from so many of the other great wingers to have graced Super League is his strength. At times in his peak, he carried the ball like a forward and was unstoppable when approaching the defensive line – as his remarkable solo effort on the opening night of the 2013 season showed.

With Leeds already coasting to victory against Hull FC, Hall gathered the ball in midfield before bursting through the FC defensive line. He then clicked through the gears to race away to the line, despite the best efforts of Jason Crookes.

THAT 2015 try at Huddersfield

Leeds would finish the 2015 season with a domestic treble, only the third time in Super League history it has happened. But it wouldn’t have been possible without Hall’s heroics on the final night of the regular season at Huddersfield.

That year, the League Leader’s Shield could have gone to either Leeds, Wigan or Huddersfield heading into a thrilling final night of the season. Leeds were playing the Giants and drawing going into the final minutes, meaning top spot was heading Wigan’s way.

But then, from nowhere, McGuire’s deft chip bounced into the arms of Hall, who stormed past Scott Grix and raced the length of the field, producing incredible celebrations and a moment which surely ranks as one of Super League’s most dramatic. Accompanied by commentary from Eddie and Stevo, it makes it an iconic moment for sure.

Of all the tries Hall has scored in his career, surely this is the one he will be remembered for the most.

The record-breaking try

The most impressive, or eye-catching, try of Hall’s career? Definitely not. But certainly one of the most memorable.

Only four minutes earlier, Hall had levelled with Danny McGuire at the top of the all-time charts with a great finish in the corner. And the record-breaking try came in typical Ryan Hall fashion; as he stepped inside before storming through the line to finish under pressure.

The celebrations were befitting of a player who, rightly, now has his place among the greats of the game.

