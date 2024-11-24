Wigan Warriors star emotionally details gratitude after club’s ‘incredible gesture’ with new kit

Wigan Warriors star Liam Marshall has expressed how grateful he is to the club for using their 2025 kit to pay tribute to his late mum Debbie and Wigan & Leigh Hospice, the place she spent her final hours.

Debbie passed away on February 3 at the hospice, the day after son Liam had welcome daughter Elsie into the world.

The Warriors donned black armbands later that week in a pre-season game against Hull FC, and the support provided to the Marshall family by the club has been well documented.

Having gone on to lift all four major honours in 2024, the Cherry and Whites have now revealed their biggest tribute yet to Debbie and the local hospice in the shape of their 2025 third kit.

The kit, which can be seen below, was revealed by Wigan on Saturday evening. Unveiled at Wigan & Leigh Hospice’s Gala Dinner, the shirt combines the lilac of the charity’s logo, along with a daisy print on the sleeve trim.

Paired with lilac shorts and socks, both with white details, only 1,500 of the shirts will be available to purchase with £5 from each sale going directly to the hospice.

Wigan Warriors’ 2025 charity third kit modelled by Luke Thompson (L), Liam Marshall (C) and Liam Farrell (R) – Image credit: Wigan Warriors

With the hospice’s logo printed on the front of the shirt, Debbie’s name is also printed on the side of each shirt in a heartwarming tribute.

Having made a senior debut in March 2017 against neighbours Leigh, then under the ‘Centurions’ tagline, winger Liam has scored 154 tries in 184 appearances for his hometown club.

Speaking to the club, the 28-year-old said: “My family and I are, and always will be, incredibly grateful and appreciative for everything Wigan did as a club at the beginning of this year with regards to my mum.

“It is very fitting that this year’s charity partner is Wigan & Leigh Hospice, as this is where mum spent her final hours, and to have her memory and legacy remembered on a Wigan kit is an incredible gesture.

“We cannot thank the hospice enough for their care and support in our darkest hours and we will be forever grateful to them.

“Being able to support them in this way feels right.”

