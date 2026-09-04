For the first time in over 20 years, there is now a very real prospect that Catalans Dragons will not be the premiere French club in the world of rugby league.

That alone is headline news. Should Toulouse Olympique manage to end this season above Catalans and become the top French club in the game, it would be well worth talking about.

But then you add the context to the situation – and it is simply staggering.

Promoted at the very last minute a year ago. Given the opportunity to come into Super League at short notice, and as we all know, with central funding of just £650,000 – half of almost every other club except for York Knights.

We’re often guilty of overlooking the positive stories in French rugby league as we immerse ourselves in what is happening across the Channel but this is simply unavoidable for all the right reasons.

Toulouse were utterly sensational for 40 minutes on Friday evening. You could argue that Hull FC were much improved after half-time but the damage had long since been done. They only really thrived when playing without pressure, a sign of an objectively poor team: and Toulouse delivered when it mattered.

Coach of the year now a one-man race

Which means that at close of play on Friday, Toulouse are 8th in Super League. With half central funding. With promotion at the very last minute. They are above almost half of the competition – including some clubs who should be simply embarrassed by what they have served up this year.

And Super League’s coach of the year is now unequivocally a one-man race: that honour belongs to Sylvain Houles.

Yes, there have been other coaches who deserve a mention and will be on the shortlist. Brad Arthur, Matt Peet and Sam Burgess are all worthy of recognition in their own way. But these are clubs spending big money and living up to big expectations.

Toulouse and Houles have surpassed absolutely everything expected of them. They have now won ten games in their maiden season back in Super League with a squad that has largely stuck together from winning the Championship last season.

Houles has built this squad and club over a prolonged period of time. He has done it the right way, and deserves immense credit for that.

When you measure pre-season expectation versus in-season reality in 2026, Houles’ achievements are at the very top. That is why he’s coach of the season.

Relegating Toulouse would be scandalous

Look, the system is the system. We all knew it before a ball was kicked this season – and it’s widely accepted that if Super League stays at 14 teams next year then only two of Toulouse, York Knights and London Broncos will make the cut.

But the optics in the wider world of Super League potentially ejecting a team who could have just finished eighth, on half the central funding of everyone else and above SIX other teams, would be one of the most ludicrous things this sport has ever had to try and explain to the wider world.

As Toulouse were dismantling a Hull FC team who already know they have no real threat hanging over them despite making a permanent residence in Super League’s lower echelons in recent years, it was hard to wonder if things are simply a little bit unfair here.

Because for all the brilliance Toulouse have delivered in 2026, for the ever-increasing probability of Houles being stood in a stage in Manchester in Grand Final week holding the coach of the year trophy, it’s just as plausible he could be a Championship coach in 2027.

That would be beyond ridiculous.