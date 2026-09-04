Huddersfield Giants boss calls for Hull KR sanctions after ‘calamity’ decision and horror injury

Huddersfield Giants head coach Jim Lenihan has vented his frustration at two incidents which resulted in fresh injury concerns for his side.

Sam Halsall and Mathieu Cozza were both taken off in the first-half of Huddersfield’s 36-6 defeat to Hull KR in round 26, leaving Lenihan with just two players on the bench for the rest of the game.

Halsall is understood to have broken his leg, while Cozza was taken off with a head injury.

Huddersfield Giants boss fumes at missed incidents in Hull KR defeat

Speaking to Sky Sports in the immediate aftermath of his side’s loss, Lenihan said: “I thought the referee had a great game tonight, but he clearly missed a couple of things. Cozza gets hit around the head; it should be a yellow card, if not a red, but it’s not even anything (other than a penalty). He gets category one (removal) straight away.

“We then had Sam Halsall, who looks like he might have broken his leg after a hip-drop that we can all clearly see; but again, we get no benefit from that.

“And the calamity that it’s a hip-drop and it doesn’t get found,” the Giants boss added of Halsall’s injury, with the winger only just returning from an ankle concern. “I’m sure they must look at it and have some KPI’s for it, but at the moment we’re the ones bearing the brunt of it. Our blokes paid the price and were in a position where we couldn’t get the end of the game out.”

“I’m sure the match review panel will clean it all up and it’ll be a wonderful situation, but the game got taken away from us when we didn’t have any blokes to spare at the end. I couldn’t believe how brave we were to fight through.”

However, he was keen to air his pride at his side’s gutsy performance against the reigning champions, despite the scoreline.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our guys tonight,” he said. “We’re a team of men that competed really hard.

“We only had one reserve in the second-half and had some really hard calls go against us; but honestly, the way they hung in and the way they fought, we had no right to keep the score to what it was. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Huddersfield now turn their attention to a round 27 meeting with Castleford Tigers, with both teams looking to avoid finishing bottom of the table.

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