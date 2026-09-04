Everything Willie Peters said following Huddersfield Giants win as Hull KR boss reflects on final Craven Park match

Hull KR secured their spot in the play-offs with a comfortable 36-6 win over Huddersfield Giants in round 26, ending a run of three consecutive defeats in the process.

Here’s everything head coach Willie Peters told Sky Sports in the immediate aftermath of the game, which was his final match at Craven Park before he leaves the Robins at the end of the season.

Overall performance

“There’s pressure every week in Super League; it’s how you handle it. At times this year we’ve handled it well and other times we haven’t, but this was an important game. Regardless of the result between Leigh v St Helens, it was important we won this game and put in a performance. I thought we did that.

“Huddersfield didn’t play badly. They kept coming and had won six of their last seven. We knew what we were up against, and we knew we had to play well.

“I was happy with it tonight. I thought we started really well, then we went away from what was working; that’s the area where we need to be ruthless, sticking to what works and not getting bored of it.

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“Defensively, except for the try, I thought we worked hard for each other and there was a fair bit to like. I’m happy with it.”

Team changes for next weekend?

“I’ll have a look at that (in the week), but at the moment it’s about this game. I need to have a look at the ladder and work out different scenarios like whether we can finish fourth or if we can finish fifth.

“The main priority was winning today. Now we’ll focus on next week and make sure we put in a performance in then.

Final Craven Park match

“Driving in, I’ve got a routine that I do coming in. It’s the last time I’ll be coaching in the box at Craven Park.

“I’ve been the proudest coach for four years, coaching this wonderful team and club. I’m really proud of that. It’s been a hell of a journey, and hopefully it’s not finished yet.

“I’m really proud to be the coach of this club; I’ve always said that, and tonight was the last opportunity at Craven Park, but hopefully there’s a little bit more to come.”

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