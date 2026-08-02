Six rounds to go, the business end of the season approaching – and time to talk about who could be in the running for individual accolades in 2026.

Over the course of the coming weeks, conversations will ramp up about things like the Super League Dream Team, the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel and much more.

But there’s also a discussion to be had about coach of the year – and why this year, your eyes should perhaps wander away from the top end of the table when having that conversation this year.

A lot has happened since last October, so it’s probably easy to forget the circumstances with which Toulouse Olympique and York Knights were thrown into the competition and told to hit the ground running. They, just like Bradford, were thrown in when the player market was already well down the line in terms of completion.

But crucially, Toulouse and York were given just £650,000 in central funding to put a Super League squad together. The evidence of that has been brutally obvious in the depth both clubs have this season – yet their respective head coaches have done magnificent jobs of making their sides greater than the sum of their parts.

Take York, first and foremost. Insiders at the club – even members of their own playing squad – have privately admitted they have a group that is of predominantly Championship quality with some sprinkling of Super League talent like Paul Vaughan on top. That’s fair enough; they retained a lot of what they went with in 2025 and picked up some scraps from the transfer market.

But from night one, Mark Applegarth has delivered a squad that has punched well above its weight and claimed some big scalps along the way, most recently this weekend when St Helens were beaten. Hull FC (twice) and Hull KR are also among their victims. For context, York are spending around a third of what some of those teams are.

Then there is Toulouse. We are perhaps guilty of forgetting the exploits of the French clubs given how they’re across the Channel but to overlook what Sylvain Houles is doing there would be giving him a great disservice.

Like York, they have a squad comprised mostly of their successful Championship team from 2025. And like York, they have beaten some huge teams – that win away at Wakefield on the opening weekend looks better and better as the season goes on, you would argue.

There were nine French players in their 17 that lost at Leeds on Friday, six of them coming through their own academy. Toulouse clearly have a place in Super League in terms of what they can provide to the player pool alone but as the year has gone on, they’ve looked more and more assured and played some champagne stuff along the way.

For both Applegarth and Houles to have their teams sitting above clubs like Castleford, Huddersfield and Hull FC as we enter the final six rounds is a huge achievement. Clubs spending more money than they are, and spending it really badly.

York and Toulouse have both shown that it’s not what you spend, it’s how you spend it. But they’ve also shown they have two bonafide elite head coaches and given the money they’ve spent this year and the pre-season hand they were dealt, they have to be in the discussion for accolades later this year.

There are others who, of course, will be in the mix. Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell must be worth a mention, as should the exploits of Brad Arthur at Leeds Rhinos. You can probably include Kurt Haggerty’s name as an outside runner too given he’s put a squad together at the last minute and made Bradford competitive in games.

But really, with the hand they were dealt, the talk should really be between Applegarth and Houles: two coaches who have proven they are Super League standard.

Now let’s not get into the debate about what could happen if either of them were unceremoniously punted out of Super League after just one year on half central funding. That, even by rugby league standards, would be up there with the stupidest decisions this sport has ever produced.