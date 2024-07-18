Super League’s 11 highest-profile off-contract stars, including St Helens & Wigan Warriors aces

As we approach the end of July, over 90 players across Super League remain off-contract as things stand, with their futures beyond the end of the current campaign yet to be confirmed.

We’ve siphoned through the full list, and picked out the 11 most ‘high-profile’ names on it.

Below, we take a look at those 11 Super League stars in alphabetical order by surname…

Waqa Blake (St Helens)

Waqa Blake in action for St Helens

It took a while for Blake, 29, to get going in a Saints shirt having penned his one-year deal, but we’ve seen him kick on in recent weeks, with 10 tries to his name in 16 appearances now.

The five-time Fiji international hasn’t seen an extension offered his way just yet, with head coach Paul Wellens wanting to see consistency in his game before a deal is tabled.

Mike Cooper (Wigan Warriors)

Cooper has been informed he won’t be offered a new deal at Wigan, and turns 36 in September, so it remains to be seen whether he’ll go around again somewhere else. But when he’s been called upon this year, the veteran has rarely put a foot wrong for Matt Peet’s side, featuring in their World Club Challenge triumph against Penrith Panthers in February.

The forward spent almost a year out having picked up a knee injury early on in the 2023 season, so to still be performing at the level he is now is rather impressive. Someone will take a punt on him, surely.

Josh Drinkwater (Warrington Wolves)

Josh Drinkwater in action for Warrington Wolves in 2024

Sydney-born half-back Drinkwater is another that has been informed he won’t be getting a new deal with his current club, with Warrington opting to offload the overseas ace. He’s been in the British game since he joined Leigh – then Centurions – in 2016, with over 170 Super League appearances to his name.

The 31-year-old has stepped his game up this season, as plenty around the Wire camp will tell you, and there are enough clubs that are going to be after a half for him to get an opportunity.

Ryan Hampshire (Wigan Warriors)

Hampshire will turn 30 in December, and it looks unlikely that Wigan will offer him a new deal with Jack Farrimond now cutting his teeth in the absence of both Jai Field and Bevan French and other youngsters more than ready to step up.

The Wakefield-born ace offers utility value, and still has plenty to offer. Where he ends up remains to be seen, but you’d imagine it’ll still be in Super League somewhere.

Konrad Hurrell (St Helens)

Konrad Hurrell in action for St Helens in 2024

11-time Tonga international Hurrell will turn 33 next month. The centre has spent the last three years with Saints, winning a Grand Final and a World Club Challenge.

But it feels like there’s set to be a changing of the guard at the Totally Wicked Stadium in terms of a changing squad, and he could be set to depart with a new deal yet to be agreed.

Matt Ikuvalu (Catalans Dragons)

30-year-old Ikuvalu has been virtually ever-present for Catalans since joining them midway through the 2023 campaign, playing a big part in them getting to the Grand Final at the end of last season.

He’s now got 10 tries in 31 appearances for the Dragons, and remains a key cog in Steve McNamara’s system. He remains off-contract come the end of the season though, so could be set for a departure come the end of the year.

Ricky Leutele (Leigh Leopards)

Ricky Leutele in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

Perhaps one of the most surprising contract decisions was that of Leigh not offering Leutele a new deal. The veteran is now 34 but remains absolutely pivotal for the Leopards and boss Adrian Lam, which is why his departure – providing it happens – will come as a bit of a shock.

Leutele has made over 200 career appearances, including more than 120 in the NRL for Cronulla Sharks and seven on the international stage for Samoa. He will take some replacing in Leigh’s side.

Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos)

Papua New Guinea international Martin has been with Leeds since midway through the 2019 season, and has made over 120 appearances for the Rhinos, but they’re locked in a battle for his services from 2025.

Off-contract, Martin has attracted interest from both Warrington and Leigh, with Leeds also desperate to keep him. The latest update is that the Wolves have pulled out of the race, so let battle between the Rhinos and the Leopards commence!

Sione Mata’utia (St Helens)

St Helens forward Sione Mata’utia celebrates a try in 2024

The third and final Saints ace in this list is the ultimate utility in ex-Australia and Samoa international Mata’utia, who has been at the Totally Wicked Stadium since 2021. His contract holds a one-year extension option in favour of the club.

It’s difficult to see the Red V not wanting to keep the 28-year-old around, particularly given how often he’s shown his versatility for Paul Wellens’ side this season, a trait that the boss has lauded on numerous occasions.

Kevin Naiqama (Huddersfield Giants)

It remains to be seen whether 35-year-old Naiqama wants to go around again, and if he does, whether he wants to do so with Huddersfield. The 24-time Fiji international has already called time on his career once, doing so at the end of the 2021 campaign before an offer from NRL outfit Sydney Roosters saw him do a U-turn.

It’s been another disappointing year with the Giants overall, but the centre has still delivered some huge performances on an individual level. There would appear to be enough in the tank for another season, but we’ll wait and see whether it happens or not.

Carlos Tuimavave (Hull FC)

Carlos Tuimavave warms up ahead of a Hull FC game in 2024

Tuimavave will turn 33 in January, and having spent a large chunk of the current campaign out injured, you’d probably have leaned towards Hull not offering him a new deal until a few weeks ago.

He’s delivered some impressive showings since coming back into the FC side though, and looks determined to earn himself a new deal. The Black & Whites’ quota spot situation seems to be ever-changing, so whether they want the three-time Samoa international to stick around remains up in the air.