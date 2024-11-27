Released Warrington Wolves star lands new club in Championship for 2025

Josh Drinkwater’s time in the British game will continue following his exit from Warrington Wolves having penned a deal with Championship new boys Oldham for 2025.

Sydney-born playmaker Drinkwater departed Warrington at the end of the 2024 season having played exactly 50 times for the Wolves across two seasons.

Those 50 games, most of which in the league, saw him take his Super League appearance tally up to 181 – also previously donning a shirt for London Broncos, Leigh (then-Centurions), Catalans Dragons and Hull KR.

A Challenge Cup winner with Catalans back in 2018, he’s been continuously involved in the British game since linking up with Leigh midway through the 2016 season.

When you throw in the handful of matches he played in the NRL between St George Illawarra Dragons and Wests Tigers, Drinkwater is fast closing in on the milestone of 250 senior appearances.

All being well, he will now hit that milestone next year with Oldham, who are preparing for life back in the top flight having lifted the League 1 title in 2024.

The 32-year-old said: “This is a club that is ambitious and I wouldn’t have come if it wasn’t. I am on the other side of the world, I am here to play rugby and I want to achieve things.

“You saw how good this club went in League 1 and the signings they have made for the Championship. I am really confident we can have a good crack at doing something pretty special.

“I played in the Championship in 2016 with Leigh so I understand the competition. It is totally different to Super League, the grounds can be boggy and slower but I am a half-back and like playing on the ball and being in control of teams.

“I like to be in full control of the team and play my best footy when I free everyone else up. I spoke to Longy (Sean Long, Oldham head coach) about that and he wants that too.

“I wouldn’t have signed if it wasn’t the right fit for me. I am too old and have been through too much playing over here.”

Drinkwater will play under the tutelage of Long at Boundary Park next term in a Roughyeds side which lost just once in the third tier in the season just gone.

Oldham announced his signing with a video published on their X account (@Roughyeds) on Wednesday evening.

New boss Long added: “It is an unbelievable signing for us, we are made up. His record speaks for itself and he has played at the highest level.

“I know he had a couple of Super League offers, but he is happy where he’s living and we got it over the line – he is made up too. It is a massive coup for us.

“His leadership can bring a calming influence to our attack. Like a quarter-back, he will calm us down. He is smart and has a great short kicking game and they are the improvements we wanted to build on from last year.

“We have Riley Dean and Danny Craven and with Josh coming in, everyone will have to up their game. The strength in depth through our squad is quite impressive. Come Round One, my job is going to be really difficult.”