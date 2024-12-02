Oldham lock in 2025 squad numbers for Championship return, with Super League alumni aplenty included

Oldham have confirmed their squad numbers for 2025 as Sean Long prepares his side to return to the Championship, and there’s plenty of Super League experience in there.

This will be the Roughyeds’ first time in the second tier since 2021, and plenty of recruitment has been done since they lifted the League 1 title back in September.

Iain Thornley (4), Gil Dudson (8), Matty Ashurst (11), Adam Milner (13), Lewis Baxter (21) and Josh Drinkwater (23) have all been brought in from clubs that will compete in Super League in 2025.

Elsewhere, Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e returns to Boundary Park on a season-long loan from Hull KR for 2025 and takes shirt number 31 having helped the Roughyeds to the League 1 title in 2024, also as a loanee.

31 is the highest shirt number handed out by head coach Long, with George Hirst notably receiving number 30.

Hirst has joined Super League champions Wigan Warriors from Oldham, but in their press release confirming the same last month, the Championship outfit said the youngster would be spending a decent chunk of time back with them as a loanee next year.

In a squad absolutely littered with notable names, Jordan Turner (3), Danny Craven (6), Riley Dean (7) and Matty Wildie (9) also all feature in the ‘starting’ shirt numbers.

So too do veteran Kiwi international Elijah Taylor, who will don number 17 on his back next season, and ex-Wales skipper Craig Kopczak (25).

Oldham’s squad numbers for 2025, in full, can be seen below…

1. Logan Astley

2. Kieran Dixon

3. Jordan Turner

4. Iain Thornley

5. Mo Agoro

6. Danny Craven

7. Riley Dean

8. Gil Dudson

9. Matty Wildie

10. Owen Farnworth

11. Matty Ashurst

12. Adam Lawton

13. Adam Milner

14. Bailey Aldridge

15. Jay Chapelhow

16. Pat Moran

17. Elijah Taylor

18. Jumah Sambou

19. Ted Chapelhow

20. Jack Johnson

21. Lewis Baxter

22. Cian Tyrer

23. Josh Drinkwater

24. Ben O’Keefe

25. Craig Kopczak

26. Brad Gallagher

27. Ben Forster

28. McKenzie Yei

29. Marcus Geener

30. George Hirst

31. Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e