Oldham lock in 2025 squad numbers for Championship return, with Super League alumni aplenty included
Oldham have confirmed their squad numbers for 2025 as Sean Long prepares his side to return to the Championship, and there’s plenty of Super League experience in there.
This will be the Roughyeds’ first time in the second tier since 2021, and plenty of recruitment has been done since they lifted the League 1 title back in September.
Iain Thornley (4), Gil Dudson (8), Matty Ashurst (11), Adam Milner (13), Lewis Baxter (21) and Josh Drinkwater (23) have all been brought in from clubs that will compete in Super League in 2025.
Elsewhere, Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e returns to Boundary Park on a season-long loan from Hull KR for 2025 and takes shirt number 31 having helped the Roughyeds to the League 1 title in 2024, also as a loanee.
31 is the highest shirt number handed out by head coach Long, with George Hirst notably receiving number 30.
Hirst has joined Super League champions Wigan Warriors from Oldham, but in their press release confirming the same last month, the Championship outfit said the youngster would be spending a decent chunk of time back with them as a loanee next year.
In a squad absolutely littered with notable names, Jordan Turner (3), Danny Craven (6), Riley Dean (7) and Matty Wildie (9) also all feature in the ‘starting’ shirt numbers.
So too do veteran Kiwi international Elijah Taylor, who will don number 17 on his back next season, and ex-Wales skipper Craig Kopczak (25).
Oldham’s squad numbers for 2025, in full, can be seen below…
1. Logan Astley
2. Kieran Dixon
3. Jordan Turner
4. Iain Thornley
5. Mo Agoro
6. Danny Craven
7. Riley Dean
8. Gil Dudson
9. Matty Wildie
10. Owen Farnworth
11. Matty Ashurst
12. Adam Lawton
13. Adam Milner
14. Bailey Aldridge
15. Jay Chapelhow
16. Pat Moran
17. Elijah Taylor
18. Jumah Sambou
19. Ted Chapelhow
20. Jack Johnson
21. Lewis Baxter
22. Cian Tyrer
23. Josh Drinkwater
24. Ben O’Keefe
25. Craig Kopczak
26. Brad Gallagher
27. Ben Forster
28. McKenzie Yei
29. Marcus Geener
30. George Hirst
31. Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e