Super League: The players filling every club’s quota spots

With a quarter of the campaign gone, and a bit of in-season movement occurring, we’ve put together a list of the players taking up every Super League club’s overseas quota spots.

Three clubs have space available on their quota should they wish to bring in any further overseas stars, and here’s the full rundown…

Castleford Tigers – 7/7

Castleford‘s quota spots are currently full having signed Tex Hoy on a deal until the end of the season following his release from Hull FC. Lebanon international Elie El-Zakhem and Papua New Guinea duo Nixon Putt & Sylvester Namo were also all recruited ahead of the 2024 season.

Contracted: Jacob Miller (2025), Charbel Tasipale (2024, option for 2025), Liam Horne (2024, option for 2025), Elie El-Zakhem (2025), Nixon Putt (2025), Sylvester Namo (2025), Tex Hoy (2024)

Catalans Dragons – 7/7

2023 Grand Finalists Catalans made three new signings from the NRL ahead of 2024 in the shape of Tariq Sims, Jayden Nikorima and Bayley Sironen, also bringing in powerhouse prop Chris Satae from Hull FC. Tongan forward Siosiua Taukeiaho was linked with a return to the NRL, but the prop – currently injured – has stayed with the Dragons, at least for now.

Contracted: Manu Ma’u (2024), Chris Satae (2025), Matt Ikuvalu (2024), Tariq Sims (2025), Jayden Nikorima (2025), Bayley Sironen (2025), Siosiua Taukeiaho (2024, option for 2025)

Huddersfield Giants – 7/7

Ian Watson’s Giants filled their quota spots ahead of the season, recruiting forwards Jack Murchie and half-back Adam Clune from the NRL.

Contracted: Esan Marsters (2024), Kevin Naiqama (2024), Tui Lolohea (2024), Luke Yates (2024), Sebastine Ikahihifo (2025), Jack Murchie (2026), Adam Clune (2026)

Hull FC – 5/7

Hull‘s two vacant quota spots are as a result of the departures of Hoy and Fa’amanu Brown, with the latter – only recruited ahead of the current campaign – returning Down Under and linking up with St George Illawarra Dragons.

Contracted: Jayden Okunbor (2025), Herman Ese’ese (2026), Carlos Tuimavave (2024), Ligi Sao (2025), Franklin Pele (2025)

Hull KR – 7/7

Hull KR made four new overseas signings ahead of the season in the shape of Peta Hiku, Tyrone May, Jai Whitbread and Kelepi Tanginoa, and their quota spots are full.

Contracted: Sauaso Sue (2025), Tom Opacic (2024), Peta Hiku (2026), Matt Parcell (2024), Kelepi Tanginoa (2026), Tyrone May (2025), Jai Whitbread (2026)

Leeds Rhinos – 7/7

The Rhinos‘ seven spots are also full having enjoyed a heavy recruitment drive ahead of 2024, recruiting Lachlan Miller, Matt Frawley and Paul Momirovski from the NRL as well as signing duo Brodie Croft from Salford alongside team-mate Andy Ackers, though the latter – a Golborne-born England international – obviously doesn’t count towards their quota.

Contracted: Lachlan Miller (2026), Sam Lisone (2025), Rhyse Martin (2024), Matt Frawley (2025), Paul Momirovski (2025), Brodie Croft (2026), David Fusitu’a (2024)

Leigh Leopards – 7/7

Leigh‘s marquee signing ahead of 2024 was that of Australia international Matt Moylan on a two-year deal. Their spots are currently full, but the Leopards are rumoured to want to bring in some more overseas talent, needing to ship someone out first.

Contracted: Ricky Leutele (2024), John Asiata (2024), Tom Amone (unknown contract length), Edwin Ipape (2025), Kai O’Donnell (2025), Ben Nakubuwai (2024), Matt Moylan (2025)

London Broncos – 6/7

Super League’s new boys, the Broncos, still have a quota spot free should they wish to use it. Mike Eccles’ side signed ex-Hull KR prop Rhys Kennedy and Italy international half-back Jack Campagnolo ahead of the season as well as dual-code international Hakim Miloudi, but French players do not count on the quota.

Contracted: Ethan Natoli (2024), Rhys Kennedy (2024), Jarred Bassett (2024), Emmanuel Waine (2024), Dean Parata (2024), Jack Campagnolo (2024)

Salford Red Devils – 7/7

Paul Rowley’s Red Devils filled their last quota spot just a few days before the start of the season with the signing of David Nofoaluma from Down Under. They made three new overseas signings during the off-season in total, with Nofoaluma adding to PNG international Nene Macdonald and Australian half-back Cade Cust.

Contracted: Sam Stone (2024), David Nofoaluma (2024) Shane Wright (2026), Tim Lafai (2025), Nene Macdonald (2027), King Vuniyayawa (2025), Cade Cust (2024, option for 2025)

St Helens – 7/7

Paul Wellens’ Saints are full on quota space having signed Fiji international Waqa Blake on a one-year deal in the off-season. Three of their overseas aces – including Blake – are set to see their contracts expire at the end of the current campaign.

Contracted: Curtis Sironen (2025), Agnatius Paasi (2025), James Bell (2025), Konrad Hurrell (2024, option for 2025), Sione Mata’utia (2024, option for 2025), Moses Mbye (2025), Waqa Blake (2024)

Warrington Wolves – 6/7

Warrington still have one quota space free having released Sam Kasiano at the start of the campaign. Sam Burgess’ side recruited Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Zane Musgrove from the NRL during the off-season, and also brought over PNG ace Rodrick Tai.

Contracted: Matt Dufty (2026), Lachlan Fitzgibbon (2026), Paul Vaughan (2025), Josh Drinkwater (2024), Rodrick Tai (2024), Zane Musgrove (2025)

Wigan Warriors – 7/7

Wigan‘s quota spots are full, with Matt Peet’s side signing Australian centre Adam Keighran from Catalans in the off-season. The Cherry & Whites have already tied most of their overseas stars down on longer-term deals.

Contracted: Bevan French (2028), Jai Field (2027), Kaide Ellis (2026), Abbas Miski (2027), Adam Keighran (2025), Willie Isa (2024), Patrick Mago (2024, option for 2025)