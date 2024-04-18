Quiz: Can you name the top 10 try scorers of the Super League era?

Can you name the top 10 try scorers of the Super League era? Test out your knowledge with Love Rugby League’s quiz.

With stats courtesy of the Rugby Football League‘s official statistician Dan Spencer and Rugby League Record Keepers’ Club, we’ve compiled the list of the top 10 try scorers in the history of Super League and turned them into this week’s quiz.

We’ve already given you two of the answers with our featured image: Hull KR veteran Ryan Hall (244) and Leigh Leopards winger Josh Charnley (233) currently amongst the top 10: both chasing the Super League record which stands at 247 tries.

It’s a shorter quiz than usual this week, so we’ve only given you a five-minute timer to name the 10 top try scorers of the Super League era – and we’ve also given you some clues with the Super League clubs they play/played for.

Good luck with this one.. Don’t forget to tweet us your scores @loverugbyleague.

Can you name the top 10 try scorers of the Super League era?

