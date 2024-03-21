We are still some way away from the May 1 deadline which allows clubs to officially enter into negotiations with players who are coming up to the end of their existing contract, but the transfer market for 2025 is already moving at pace.

For weeks, speculation has been intense over the future of some of the most prominent players that are out of contract later this year – some dating all the way back to before a ball was even kicked this year.

Naturally, the real business is yet to properly get underway but there are strong reports that a number of players have already secured their futures for 2025 and beyond: even if, strictly speaking, that isn’t actually allowed yet due to us not reaching the May 1 deadline. Here’s a look at those players in question.

Tom Johnstone (Catalans to Wakefield)

It’s widely assumed that Johnstone’s future is already finalised – and he is returning to the club where he made his name as one of Super League’s biggest breakthrough talents.

French publication L’Independent revealed last week that Johnstone was deep in negotiations with Trinity over a move to re-sign at Wakefield for 2025.

The suggestion is a deal is all-but signed off – and Johnstone will return to a very different club that he left just a couple of years ago if, as expected, it is finalised. And he won’t be the only Catalans player heading to Belle Vue, either..

Mike McMeeken (Catalans to Wakefield)

The Yorkshire Post were first on the scene in reporting that England international McMeeken was being targeted by Trinity all the way back in January. A lucrative package has reportedly been put together to convince him to sign at Wakefield in 2025: and it’s believed that deal is already all-but complete.

It’s understood that another Super League club were close to verbally agreeing a deal with McMeeken before Trinity stepped in and made a more significant offer, both in terms of salary and contract length. McMeeken will, barring any mishaps, be a Wakefield player in 2025.

Tom Davies (Catalans to Hull KR)

Rugby League Live revealed before the season had even started that Davies was expected to join Hull KR in 2025, making him the third Catalans player capped by England to look set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Rovers have been keen admirers of Davies for some time and while they can’t yet announce or finalise any deal due to the nature of the May 1 deadline, it’s understood they are confident of luring him to the club next year – which leaves a gap on the wing in Perpignan..

Tommy Makinson (St Helens to Catalans)

It seemed unthinkable at one point that Makinson would play for any club other than St Helens: but it looks set to happen in 2025.

Rugby League Live suggested last month that Makinson had been targeted by Catalans, and those reports have continued to build in momentum in recent weeks. In fact, there was some speculation on Twitter/X this week that a deal had been completed.

It would certainly represent a sizeable capture for the Dragons if, as anticipated, they are to lose Davies.

