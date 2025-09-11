It is now the business end of the year and the play-offs are coming into clear focus. But first up is the penultimate round of the regular season and the results could hugely dictate the make-up of the top six.

Hull Kingston Rovers will seal the League Leaders’ Shield with victory at Wakefield Trinity, who are battling with Hull FC for the final play-off spot.

With Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards and St Helens also desperate for points, tallSPORT pundit and former player Craig Murdock gives Love Rugby League his predictions for the six games.

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons (Thursday, 8pm)

I will be at Headingley to cover this game for talkSPORT and I see the Rhinos winning comfortably.

There has been an energy about Brad Arthur’s men all season and a sixth successive Super League win is theirs for the taking.

Murdock’s prediction: Leeds by 20

Leigh Leopards v St Helens (Friday, 8pm)

I was at Saints a few weeks ago when Leigh went there and won. And I think Adrian Lam’s boys can turn them over again – this time on home soil.

Murdock’s prediction: Leigh by 6

Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers (Friday, 8pm)

Wigan will win this one comfortably. Ominously, the Warriors are beginning to build up a head of steam as the play-offs approach.

I certainly don’t see Cas stopping them – despite their hugely impressive win over Wakefield last Friday.

Murdock’s prediction: Wigan by 30

Hull FC v Warrington Wolves (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Nothing less than victory will do for Hull FC in these last two games. If they win them both, it could get them in the play-offs.

That would be a remarkable turnaround after last year’s performance and I see them being too strong for Warrington.

Murdock’s prediction: Hull FC by 4

Wakefield Trinity v Hull Kingston Rovers (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Rovers are looking to officially secure the League Leaders’ Shield and Wakey need to bounce back from a poor performance at Castleford last week. I think it will be tight, but Rovers should have just enough so I’ll back them to edge it.

Hull KR fans will be shouting for the Black and Whites in this one. And it’s not often you can say that!

Murdock’s prediction: Hull KR by 8

Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils (Sunday, 3pm)

I covered Leigh v Castleford recently for talkSPORT and Paul Rowley was my summariser. That game was the day before Salford went to Warrington and ground out a famous victory.

I remember Rowls telling me ‘it’s been the best training week we’ve had all year and we’ll do alright tomorrow at Warrington’. Salford went there and won – and the spirit of the club remains alive – and he’s done a magnificent job.

For me, Rowley’s the Coach of the Year but I think Huddersfield might just have too much for them in this one.

Murdock’s prediction: Huddersfield by 8