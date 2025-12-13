Wakefield owner confirms concussion fears behind collapsed deal for transfer target
Wakefield Trinity owner Matt Ellis has admitted that the club were interested in a move to sign Sydney Roosters forward Xavier Va’a – before fears over his record with concussions led to the deal being scrapped.
Love Rugby League revealed earlier this month how Va’a was a transfer target for Trinity going into 2026. However, the deal ultimately fell through, with Wakefield looking elsewhere for the final player for their squad ahead of next season.
It was then revealed by Love Rugby League that Va’a would instead be heading for York Knights after their promotion to Super League, with Va’a set to sign a two-year contract in North Yorkshire.
And Ellis has now confirmed why Trinity pulled out: because of his worrying concussion history. Ellis claimed in an interview with the Yorkshire Post that the forward is just one head knock away from being sat out of action for THREE MONTHS, meaning it represented a gamble they felt was too big to take.
“We’ve still got a bit of space left for one more signing to complete the squad – but we’ve got to get it right,” the Wakefield owner insisted. “The Va’a one was difficult. We felt the lad had potential but he’s one concussion away from a 12-week stint off.
“Whilst he’s a good prospect and there was still a consideration to take a punt on it, we’ve only got one place left and realistically he isn’t going to go through a season without a concussion. It was too much of a risk.
“We want to add someone who takes us forward rather than just filling out the squad. If an experienced player comes up, like Joe Ofahengaue who signed for Leigh in the early part of the season, that would be the ideal signing because we’ve got a lot of young players.”
Trinity have made an impression with their recruitment so far going into 2026, having signed the likes of Samoa international Jazz Tevaga and Brisbane Broncos’ Grand Final-winning star Tyson Smoothy.