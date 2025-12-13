Wakefield Trinity owner Matt Ellis has admitted that the club were interested in a move to sign Sydney Roosters forward Xavier Va’a – before fears over his record with concussions led to the deal being scrapped.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this month how Va’a was a transfer target for Trinity going into 2026. However, the deal ultimately fell through, with Wakefield looking elsewhere for the final player for their squad ahead of next season.

It was then revealed by Love Rugby League that Va’a would instead be heading for York Knights after their promotion to Super League, with Va’a set to sign a two-year contract in North Yorkshire.

And Ellis has now confirmed why Trinity pulled out: because of his worrying concussion history. Ellis claimed in an interview with the Yorkshire Post that the forward is just one head knock away from being sat out of action for THREE MONTHS, meaning it represented a gamble they felt was too big to take.