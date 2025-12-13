The full list of players trying to earn last-minute NRL contracts for 2026 has been released in Australia – and it includes a handful of familiar names for Super League supporters.

All 17 of the NRL teams have taken players on train and trial contracts as they look to either make last-minute additions to their top 30 squads for 2026. They are also looking for possible developmental players to go into their second-tier teams.

And Code Sports have now published the full list of dozens of NRL hopefuls looking to land a deal. It includes players that have been released by other NRL clubs that have years of experience at the highest level under their belts, as well as players seeking their big break in the game.

But there are some notable names worth picking out.

One is Eddy Cayless, the son of Parramatta Eels icon Nathan Cayless – and the nephew of ex-St Helens star Jason, too. He has been in the development system at the Bulldogs but is now with the Roosters heading into the 2026 campaign as he looks to secure his breakthrough in the NRL.

Legendary NRL hooker Issac Luke had a career spanning almost 15 years at the highest level, which included him winning 43 caps for New Zealand. He only announced his own retirement in 2021 but his son, Adaquix Watts-Luke, is now bidding to follow in his footsteps and secure an NRL deal after landing a train and trial contract with the Dolphins.

There is also one player who featured in England in 2025. Logan Bayliss-Brow was part of Bradford Bulls’ squad that made the Championship play-offs, but he was ultimately not offered a contract by the Super League newcomers after their promotion back to the top flight.

However, he is now training with Gold Coast Titans in a bid to land a return to the NRL.

There are also players who have frequently been linked with switches to Super League who are yet to secure NRL contracts. Michael Molo is also with the Titans in pre-season, Mason Teague is with reigning champions the Broncos and Fletcher Baker has linked up with the Bulldogs.

Expect to see some names who are on the full list appear in Super League at some stage in 2026!