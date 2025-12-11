Leigh are set to welcome David Armstrong back from his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in early March, sooner than first anticipated, Leopards boss Adrian Lam has confirmed.

Armstrong eventually succumbed to a ruptured ACL he had been playing through the pain barrier with for a number of weeks as he left the field during Leigh’s 48-30 defeat to Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on June 27.

The full-back was the Leopards’ marquee recruit ahead of 2025, signing from NRL outfit Newcastle Knights, and had scored eight tries in 15 appearances across all competitions by the time his season was ended.

Having surgery soon after, Leigh confirmed that Armstrong was staring down the barrel of a nine-month recovery time, which would have seen him sidelined until April.

But now, he and the Leopards have been given a big boost, with his recovery going better than expected.

Leigh receive major David Armstrong boost as Leopards boss issues positive injury update

Speaking to a selection of media – including LoveRugbyLeague – earlier this month during their 2026 home kit launch, head coach Lam explained that they now expect Armstrong to return for their Round 4 clash against Catalans Dragons on March 6.

Elsewhere, hometown hero Louis Brogan has also had surgery on his knee having been sidelined since mid-June, and he will be ready for the start of the campaign.

Lam detailed: “Everyone’s back in, barring a couple of the international players who are off until the New Year.

“David Armstrong, who missed the majority of the year, is looking good. He’s put on five or six kilograms, which is what was asked of him in this time.

“Louis Brogan has had a knee reconstruction as well as Davey, so those players look really good.

“I’m really excited about those players coming back into the picture at some point.

“David Armstrong will be (back) around Round 4, we believe, unless things accelerate from here. That looks like his arrival time back into the team.

“Louis Brogan, I think, will be ready for Round 1.”

Armstrong will still miss Leigh’s opening three Super League games in 2026 – consisting of a home game against Leeds Rhinos before back-to-back trips to St Helens and Wigan Warriors.

The week after he is expected to return at home against Catalans Dragons, there is a break in the Super League calendar as the Fourth Round of the Challenge Cup takes place.

Lam’s side will be involved in that, providing they are able to see off lower-league opposition away from home in the Third Round.