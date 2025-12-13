The Rugby Football League have formally launched their recruitment process for the next chair – and appeared to reveal that the successful candidate will be heading up a realigned governing body with RL Commercial and Super League, too.

Applications are now being accepted for the permanent role of chair, a role currently held on an interim basis by Nigel Wood following his return to the governing body earlier this year. Wood has repeatedly stressed that his appointment is a short-term one.

In order to comply with Sport England regulations and not risk losing valuable funding, recruitment processes for major roles like chair must be completely open and transparent – and the application for the position of chair is now available to read on the governing body’s website.

But it hints at a major restructure of the governance of the sport in the process – with a ‘realignment’ proposed across the three major entities of British rugby league. That is because the role is not just for chair of the RFL, but for chair of RL Commercial and Super League (Europe), too.

The advertisement notes: “These organisations are entering an important phase of evolution whereby it will realign the companies under one Group structure. This realignment will enable greater strategic clarity between its participation, performance, regulatory, and commercial functions.

“Against this backdrop, we are seeking to appoint a Chair to lead the Boards and help guide the organisations through its next chapter of strategic and operational development bringing together the Executive structures and businesses to ensure alignment, consistency and drive commercial growth.”

The recruitment advert continues: “This is a high-profile, front-facing role requiring a leader with board-level and sport credibility, strong commercial acumen, and the ability to operate confidently across a complex, high-interest sport environment. They will demonstrate strategic vision, leadership and negotiating credibility.

“They will be a natural collaborator, capable of building effective relationships within and outside Rugby League with high levels of political sensitivity, diplomacy and judgement so they can offer excellent ambassadorial and networking skills.”

News of a possible realignment is the latest change at the governing body, it seems. There have been multiple instances in the recent past of splits and realignments and it appears that the turbulence is going to continue into 2026 – with any new chair set to take on the responsibility of overseeing the governance of RFL, RL Commercial and Super League.