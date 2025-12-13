North Queensland Cowboys forward Matt Lodge has revealed that he rejected interest from Super League in favour of signing a one-year deal with the NRL club.

The former Manly Sea Eagles forward admitted to reporters in Australia that he had a deal on the table to be part of the NRL side’s top 30 next year, but he rejected it in favour of a move to Queensland with the Cowboys.

However, Lodge also had very real interest from England about continuing his career in Super League. Love Rugby League revealed earlier this year that Leeds Rhinos were among the clubs who were looking into a move for Lodge.

But the controversial prop decided to spurn interest from England in order to carry on his NRL career and begin a fresh chapter with the Cowboys in 2026.

Lodge, though, rejected any suggestions that North Queensland had offered him a ‘lifeline’.

“People call it a lifeline, but I was always alive,” Lodge said. “I had a top 30 deal at Manly, a club that was five minutes down the road from my family’s house. I chose the Cowboys because I still care about and love my footy.

“I knew deep down, moving away from my comfort zone and making some sacrifices, would be the best thing for me. I’ve prepared like a park footy player, but played in the hardest competition in the world for a couple of years now.

“I thought I owed it to myself to get in the best shape I can and see what I can do at the Cowboys. I’m excited.”

The move came after Lodge left long-time agent Isaac Moses and opted to field offers from elsewhere. “I left my long-term manager (Moses),” Lodge added.

“I didn’t have an agent for a while but a few weeks ago I engaged someone else and they brought me a few deals.

“I loved it at Manly. It was my local team. I had a deal there but they made it clear the Souths prop (Davvy) Moale was their priority signing this year and they’ve obviously signed him for four years.

“The Cowboys was definitely the hardest move, logistically, but something about it felt right. Their squad excites me. And I thought it would help my footy.