The 6 Super League players to hit milestones including Wigan Warriors, St Helens props

Six milestones were hit by Super League players in the final round of the regular campaign in what was a pulsating weekend of action.

Here, Love Rugby League takes a look at the six players in alphabetical order by surname below as we help celebrate their remarkable achievements.

Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards)

Former England international Charnley scored a try in Leigh’s 18-12 win over St Helens on Friday night to draw level with Danny McGuire in second place in the list of Super League’s all-time leaders.

Charnley is now just seven tries behind Super League’s all-time leader Ryan Hall. Below is the current top five all-time Super League try-scorers:

Ryan Hall 254

Josh Charnley 247

Danny McGuire 247

Keith Senior 199

Paul Wellens 199

Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors)

Wigan prop Havard reached the proud milestone of 100 career appearances in the Warriors’ 64-0 demolition of Salford on Thursday night.

The 23-year-old’s career record is as follows:

98 for Wigan Warriors (2019-2024)

1 for England (2023)

1 for England Knights (2022)

WARRIORS DEBRIEF: Jai Field’s red-hot form, Abbas Miski update, plans for next week

Sebastine Ikahihifo (Huddersfield Giants)

Kiwi powerhouse Ikahihifo made his 150th Super League appearance in what was his final game for Huddersfield in the Giants’ 34-10 win over Castleford on Thursday evening.

Ikahihifo’s career record is as follows:

123 for Huddersfield Giants (2016-2019, 2022-2024)

27 for Salford Red Devils (2020-2021, loan)

Matty Lees (St Helens)

England enforcer Matty Lees played his 150th game in Super League in St Helens‘ defeat at Leigh on Friday.

SAINTS RELATED: Paul Wellens delivers Moses Mbye injury update after late withdrawal from Leigh defeat

Jacob Miller (Castleford Tigers)

Castleford half-back Jacob Miller hit 250 Super League games in the Tigers’ defeat at Huddersfield on Thursday night.

The Australian’s Super League appearance record is as follows:

50 for Castleford Tigers (2023-2024)

180 for Wakefield Trinity (2015-2022)

20 for Hull FC (2013-2014)

Adam Sidlow (Salford Red Devils)

Salford veteran prop Adam Sidlow made his 150th Super League appearance in the Red Devils’ defeat at Wigan on Thursday.

The 36-year-old’s Super League appearance record is as follows:

91 for Salford Red Devils (2009-2012, 2023-2024)

11 for Leigh Leopards (2021)

6 for Toronto Wolfpack (2020)

42 for Bradford Bulls (2013-2014)

READ NEXT: Super League veteran makes retirement call after 16-year professional career