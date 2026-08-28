The Super League Dream Team will be influenced by fans after a new voting process was confirmed.

Following on from a radical change to the Man of Steel selection process, it has now been decided that the Dream Team will also be selected in a new fashion, and it will include supporters getting a chance to have their say.

The Man of Steel panel and their respective selections will count for 50 per cent of the overall vote, while a select panel of journalists will count for 30 per cent.

The final 20 per cent of the weighting comes from supporters, with every team selected counting towards the final team that will be revealed in September.

The online fan vote will open on Friday 28 August and close on Sunday 6 September. The 2026 Super League Dream Team will be announced on Sunday 13 September.

The likes of Leeds Rhinos stars Lachie Miller and Jake Connor, as well as Wigan’s Zack Eckersley and Brad O’Neill are strong favourites to be selected this year, though the new voting process does promise to throw up some surprising inclusions.

Last year, Hull KR dominated the voting with four inclusions, though that is likely to change this year.

And for the first time ever, supporters will have an opportunity to try and sway voting to get their favourites players in the side.

How the 2026 Dream Team will be selected

50% – Man of Steel panel

30% – Rugby League journalists

20% – Super League supporters

Key dates

Friday 28 August – Fan voting opens

Sunday 6 September – Fan voting closes

Sunday 13 September – 2026 Super League Dream Team announced

Monday 14 September – Dream Team event and Super League Play-Off launch