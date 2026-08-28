Bradford Bulls land Hull FC forward with release confirmed

Bradford Bulls have signed Hull FC forward Ligi Sao for the 2027 Super League season, Love Rugby League understands.

Sao set to join the Bulls following the conclusion of the current campaign after penning a contract with the Odsal club heading into the new campaign. Hull have confirmed that the 33-year-old will leave the club at the end of the year, bringing an end to his six-year spell at the MKM Stadium.

Sao has now committed his future to Bradford, where he will provide further reinforcement to Kurt Haggerty’s pack. The Samoan international joined Hull ahead of the 2020 season and has gone on to make more than 100 appearances for the Black and Whites.

Sao began his professional career with New Zealand Warriors before making his NRL debut with Manly Sea Eagles in 2013. He later returned to the Warriors before making the move to Super League. He was also part of the Samoa squad that reached the 2021 Rugby League World Cup final, where they were beaten by Australia after knocking out England in the semis.

Bradford’s recruitment plans take shape

His arrival will add another experienced option to a Bradford pack that is being reshaped ahead of the 2027 campaign. The Bulls have already been busy in the recruitment market as they prepare for their second season back in Super League. In the forwards they have already signed John Bateman, James Bentley, Sam Eseh. Beyond that, Cam Scott will arrive from Wakefield Trinity and Love Rugby League revealed this week they are closing in on NRL halfback Sean O’Sullivan.

The Bulls returned to Super League this season following a 12-year absence and while currently bottom of Super League with three rounds to go, are pushing to strengthen their squad next season. They will head to Las Vegas in 2027 to play Leigh Leopards.

Hull confirm released list

As for Hull, they are expecting to make changes in their pack for next year as Steve McNamara’s overhaul of the squad continues.