Leeds Rhinos returned to the top of Super League with another impressive win, as they easily saw off a timid challenge from St Helens to go back above Wigan at the summit.

Brad Arthur’s side were far too strong for a Saints side who are now in a race against time to make the play-offs – with the possibility of them missing the top six for the first time in Super League history well and truly on the cards.

Here’s what we learned as the Rhinos flexed their muscles at the top once again..

Do St Helens have a Daniel Suluka-Fifita issue?

Kevin Walters will likely be scrutinising every single player and every single moment that his future side are delivering – and he may well have an interesting discussion with Daniel Suluka-Fifita.

The big forward has made an impact in good moments, and he did go well again in the opening moments on Friday night.

But his discipline is clearly an issue. He has been charged and cited too many times already for a player who only arrived mid-season, and there is another charge heading his way after his sin-bin on Friday.

It was a definite yellow card, and there are questions to be asked about whether or not they can carry a player who has such sloppy moments when it comes to discipline.

Hopefully Walters can coach that out of him – because he does look promising aside from that.

Jake Connor is going to the World Cup

It would, at this stage, be a travesty if he didn’t.

Connor is the favourite to go back-to-back and win the Man of Steel, and he is a sure-fire certainty to be on the plane to the autumn. Connor was yet again sensational on Friday night, devastating with boot to ball and a constant menace throughout.

The debate about who plays in the team itself will rage on. At this stage, it probably should be Harry Smith and Connor. But George Williams, as captain, will have a say.

However, Connor is surely going to be in the squad.

St Helens’ recruitment priority is now clear

A dominant seven.

Jonny Lomax returned, probably ahead of schedule, but the Saints struggled in attack once again without a clear, controlling seven. You only have to look at how Connor excelled and controlled the game with such precision.

Jackson Hastings has done that in moments, but he is really not the answer either, you could argue. Walters is surely shopping overseas and domestically trying to find that answer, because without it, it could be a real struggle again for one of Super League’s powerhouse clubs.

And that is without acknowledging the fact that their play-off hopes are dangling by a thread.