Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur admits they will have to take a closer look at Danny Levi’s situation after he came off on Friday night in his comeback game after ‘not feeling right’.

Levi returned after several weeks on the sidelines in the win at St Helens, coming on midway through the second half to a great ovation from the huge travelling support from West Yorkshire.

That was after a horrific incident at Castleford Tigers earlier this summer, when Levi had to be stretchered from the field after a lengthy delay following a sickening collision.

Levi withdrawal mars Leeds win

The hooker has gone through a lengthy return to play protocol, but appeared upset after being shown on the touchline when he was taken off not long after entering the field of play.

Arthur did not go into detail about what the specific situation with Levi’s health was, but said the hooker was ‘okay’ – though he came off after complaining of not feeling 100 per cent.

And the Leeds coach said they will now take a closer look at what they do next.

“He’s okay,” he said. “He just said he didn’t feel right so it wasn’t worth the risk. We’ll just have to go back and see where he’s at with it.”

Arthur admitted he was pleased with how his side went about the task on Friday, as they returned to the Super League summit with a handsome and impressive win.

“I thought our start was really good,” he said. “To have two good starts in each half was pleasing but the way we finished was great, we kept some pride in our defence too which made me very happy.

“The urgency in them was good. We sustained two or three sets on their line and that can be good our confidence and it can be demoralising for the opposition.”

All eyes on Wigan game

That sets things up beautifully for next weekend now, with Leeds and Wigan level on points at the top – and the pair meeting at AMT Headingley on Saturday night.

It is effectively a shoot-out for top spot and the League Leaders’ Shield, and Arthur admitted he is relishing the opportunity to move a step closer to his first piece of silverware as Leeds coach.

He said: “We’ve worked really hard to give ourselves that chance next week. We’re playing against an extremely good team who are well coached and have been for some time. Next week decides the league leaders, and what a great position to be in. We’re excited about it, it’s at home, we know we’ll have to fight hard but this is what we’ve been working towards and we’re up for it.”